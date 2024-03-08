Jelly Roll's Wife Bunnie Xo Shares Update One Year After Retiring From SW Industry!

Bunnie Xo is on a different path in her life!

Last year, beloved country singer Jelly Roll‘s wife shocked the world by officially retiring from the sex work industry when she shut down her OnlyFans. At the time, she revealed in a Facebook post:

“Just officially shut down my spicy site. What a fun ride that was.”

Now, one year later, she’s looking back at the choice she made and just how much her life has changed since then.

Related: Denise Richards Explains OnlyFans ‘Collab’ With Daughter Sami Sheen!

The Dumb Blonde podcast host shared the memory on her page and admitted she was “so scared” of leaving what she knew:

“Awww a year ago I retired from the SW industry. I was SO scared to let go of that part of my life & leave behind the money I was making – wasn’t sure how I’d make up that part of my business.”

But ultimately, the 44-year-old said things worked out for the better. With her podcast and other endeavors, it sounds like the choice to move on from that part of her life wasn’t as detrimental as she thought it’d be:

“But I had faith & let God have it & he made sure I made it back 10 fold. So thankful to all of you who believe in me & sub to my patreon, buy merch, listen to the pod & engage daily w/ me. THANK YOU “

Ch-ch-check out the post (below):

Of course, Bunnie’s podcast has been a total hit and has had some pretty fascinating guests! We’re glad to hear she’s happy with the direction she’s taken her career! Reactions, Perezcious readers?

[Image via MEGA/WENN]