WTF?! Taylor Swift Victimized With AI Again -- This Time By An NFL Star?!

Well, this is the right mix of awful and ill-conceived that really has to be from Antonio Brown…

The former NFL star has been trolling Gisele Bündchen for the past several months, posting all sorts of pics — from badly photoshopped to real footage — implying he and she were a couple behind Tom Brady‘s back. Why? Some kind of revenge maybe? We’re not really clear on it. But it’s a big ick, that’s for sure.

However, AB seems to have picked a new target for his trolling: Taylor Swift. In a shocking post Friday morning, he implied he was done with the Gisele stuff, writing:

“Move over Jizelle, what these Swifties talkin bout? #CTESPN”

That came with an AI-generated pic of Antonio making out with Taylor on the football field — with her dressed as a cheerleader.

With his reference to Swifties we have to figure he’s prepared for — and even seeking — the wrath of Tay’s fans. But does he know how bad this is? It would be gross enough, but compounded with the horrible AI porn pics that went viral back in January, this is going to be a lot more hurtful than we suspect he realizes.

Taylor was reportedly “furious” and considering legal action over the NSFW pictures — also football-related we might add. Are these types of disgusting troll tactics we should start expecting on the internet now? Or has Taylor’s relationship with Travis Kelce really brought her into a world that hates and objectifies her this much? It’s no coincidence these AI attacks are both in the world of football. Is this fandom — and these former players — really so toxic? Well, yes and no…

Plenty of AB’s followers laughed and joined in, badmouthing and making suggestive remarks about Taylor. But others just told him to take this down IMMEDIATELY:

“Alright this is too far…” “Bro about to find out with the swifties” “The fact that you’re not scared of Swifties tells me you have no idea what they’re capable of. RIP Bro.” “That lawsuit will hit harder than Burfict.”

Oof, that last comment… If you didn’t know, a brutal tackle by Vontaze Burfict is the reason Antonio uses the hashtag #CTE on everything. We’re not joking, even if AB is.

BTW, one more thing you should know about this guy… he’s also pals with Kanye West, so his choice of WAGs to target online may not be arbitrary or fame-based. You know what we mean??

