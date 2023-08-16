Jenna Jameson Denies Using Ozempic To Lose Weight After Health Scare!

Jenna Jameson is shutting down rumors she used Ozempic to lose weight!

After a terrifying health emergency last year, the 49-year-old former Playboy model is setting the record straight on her weight loss. She took to Instagram on Monday to share just how she did it — and she’s maintaining that the viral weight-loss drug Ozempic has nothing to do with it:

“A lot of people are addressing my weight loss. I’m just minding my health. I am back to keto. It makes me feel the best, and I’m doing a little bit of intermittent fasting, so the weight is falling off.”

She said she’s doing much better now, and was able to get off of all of her medications, too! It’s great to hear she’s taking her health so seriously and doing what’s best for her own body.

Related: Jessica Simpson Addresses Rumors She’s Using Ozempic!

Rumors she was using Ozempic started swirling after her mystery health scare last year. At first, after being hospitalized in January of 2022, doctors believed she was suffering from a rare neurological condition called Guillain-Barré Syndrome. That turned out not to be the case, though, and poor Jenna was left using a mobility scooter and really struggling to walk or use her legs at all.

By March, she was doing a bit better, and updated her followers on the ‘gram with a little of her progress:

“I am still sick as you can see. I am in bed, but I am at home which is really nice. I’ve been getting a lot of sleep. We don’t know what exactly is going on. I still am unable to stand, but I am feeling better and things are going a lot better so thank you for your support.”

In May of this year, however, the former adult film star showed how much better she was really doing when she shared she’d married her TikTok sweetheart Jessi Lawless. The gorg pics from the nuptials showed Jenna and her wife in Vegas, as they’d gotten hitched at the Little Church of the West. Jenna said to People the time:

“I’m happy that it went to a more serious level, and I’ve never been more comfortable with anyone The very second that I was her presence, there’s something about this woman, there’s no words to describe the energy that she has, but the very second that I was in her presence, I was like, ‘Oh, f**k. This woman was made for me.’ Everything about her felt like home.”

It’s so wonderful to hear that Jenna is doing so much better and is feeling great! What do U think, Perezcious readers?

[Image via Jenna Jameson/Instagram]