Jenna Jameson 'Still Unable To Stand' Two Months After Mysterious Health Scare

We cannot imagine what Jenna Jameson is going through.

The former adult film star has been unable to walk since January. After staying in the hospital for over a month while doctors ran tests, she has returned home but little progress has been made. On Thursday, the 47-year-old took to Instagram to give fans an update on her health journey, sharing:

“I am still sick as you can see. I am in bed, but I am at home which is really nice. I’ve been getting a lot of sleep. We don’t know what exactly is going on. I still am unable to stand, but I am feeling better and things are going a lot better so thank you for your support.”

How scary!

Related: Wow! Julia Fox Lost 15 Lbs In The Month She Dated Kanye West!

Jameson was first hospitalized on January 5. After initial tests, doctors believed she was suffering from a rare neurological disorder called Guillain-Barré Syndrome. Those with that diagnosis can experience muscle weakness or paralysis when their immune system damages their nerves. Just days later, though, that syndrome was ruled out. In an IG Story posted last week, Jenna revealed that doctors now think something might be wrong with her femoral nerve, one of the largest nerves in the leg. She explained:

“I still have more testing to do but it seems there’s something off with my femoral nerve, and it’s affecting my strength in my legs.”

She is home with her husband Lior Bitton and their 4-year-old Batel Lu Bitton now (she also shares 12-year-old twins Jesse and Journey with Tito Ortiz). Because of her condition, the model is still limited in what she can do, expressing:

“So I am still in a wheelchair, unfortunately, but I hope to be out of the wheelchair soon and walking, so say a little prayer.”

So impressed by her positive attitude!

Related: Britney Spears Reveals She Wasn’t Even Allowed Excedrin During Conservatorship!

Because she has been unable to use her legs, she said her “quad strength is really, really, really weak.” She’s experiencing atrophy, when body tissue wastes away with inactivity, but reassured followers:

“My legs are incredibly skinny. But don’t get too alarmed, because my legs have always been ultra skinny. So don’t judge me. We will be back to the best soon!”

Check out her latest update (below).

Jenna is staying so brave during this ongoing medical mystery. Sending our love and good vibes her way! Let’s hope doctors can find a diagnosis and treatment ASAP!

[Image via Jenna Jameson/Instagram]