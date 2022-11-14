Jennifer Aniston Announces Dad John Aniston Has Died At 89 In Touching Tribute

Jennifer Aniston just revealed her father has passed away.

The 53-year-old actress took to Instagram early Monday morning to announce the sad news that her father John Anthony Aniston passed away Friday at 89 years old. She thoughtfully remembered him in her post:

“Sweet papa…⁣ John Anthony Aniston. You were one of the most beautiful humans I ever knew. I am so grateful that you went soaring into the heavens in peace — and without pain. And on 11/11 no less! You always had perfect timing. That number will forever hold an even greater meaning for me now. I’ll love you till the end of time ”

Related: Jen Reveals She Tried Everything To Get Pregnant: ‘The Ship Has Sailed’

John was more than just her father, but also a veteran actor, best known for his portrayal of Victor Kiriakis on Days of our Lives, which he began playing in 1985. The role landed him a Daytime Emmy nomination for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series in 2017, and later a Daytime Emmy Lifetime Achievement Award in 2022.

The Friends actress sweetly added in her post:

“Don’t forget to visit ”

See (below):

He is survived by Jennifer and 33-year-old son Alex Aniston from a later marriage. Our hearts are with them during this difficult time. Rest in peace!

[Image via WENN]