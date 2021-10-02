Jennifer Garner Accidentally Sent A Selfie To A Stranger While Trying To Reconnect With Her Alias Co-Star!

Jennifer Garner’s attempt to hit up an old friend went hilariously wrong!

On Friday, the 49-year-old actress posted a screenshot on Instagram of a text exchange of her trying to reconnect with her former Alias co-star Carl Lumbly, writing:

“Carl — this is Jen G. Here comes proof.”

Apparently, the two colleagues haven’t chatted in a while because it turned out that the number was no longer Lumbly’s, and she ended up messaging a complete stranger! While in the process of sending the selfie, the unknown person responded:

“Wrong number.”

After realizing her mistake, Garner replied:

“Hahaha well this is me!”

In the caption of the post, the 13 Going on 30 star couldn’t help but poke fun at the “humbling” experience, saying:

“You know the one time you take a selfie to prove to someone you’re you? And get a ‘wrong number’ message just as it’s gone out into the world? Well, it’s humbling, isn’t it. #IfYouAreWorkingWithCarlLumbly #PleaseTellHimImLookingForHim #BristowAndDixon.”

LOLz! Ch-ch-check out the funny exchange (below):

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jennifer Garner (@jennifer.garner)



While we don’t exactly know why Garner was trying to reach out to Lumbly, we can take a wild guess and assume it had something to do with the recent reunion the cast of Alias had to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the series premiere. She made her TikTok debut for the special occasion, sharing photos of her co-stars from the show and clips of them reuniting in person. Michael Vartan, Victor Garber, Gina Torres, Kevin Weisman, and more made an appearance. Take a look (below):

On the ‘gram, Garner, who planed Sydney Bristow on the series, also penned a lengthy message to honor the occasion, specifically thanking creator J.J. Abrams for pushing the team “through and past the norm.” She then added:

“Since the end of the show, April of 2005, running into a cast or crew member from Alias has always led to this question — When will you get everyone back together for a reunion? The 20th anniversary seemed like as good an excuse as any, so the call went out — reunion party is happening, pass it on! We missed everyone who was working and couldn’t make it in. We missed you, Jabrams, (because I screwed up and made this happen on a night you were busy). But man, it felt so good to be together again.”

Hopefully, Carl and Jennifer link up soon! Reactions to the reunion??? Let us know in the comments (below).

