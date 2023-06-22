Sobbing! Drooling! Screaming! Watch Jennifer Lawrence LOSE IT In Hot Ones Interview!

Poor Jennifer Lawrence!

We often feel bad for the celebs who put themselves through the Hot Ones interview, in which they answer questions while eating increasingly spicier wings. But this may be the most pity we’ve had in a LONG TIME!

The Hunger Games alum does well, right up until — fans will know which sauce before we even say it — Da Bomb: Beyond Insanity. Then things go off the freakin’ rails as J.Law just starts openly sobbing, shouting, snotting — it’s bad! LOLz!

But through the whole thing she keeps her sense of humor! We salute her for it! Ch-ch-check it out (below)!

[Image via Hot Ones/YouTube.]