Jennifer Lawrence Is ALSO Freaking Out About Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck’s Reunion!

We’re reminded once again… stars ARE just like us.

In this case, the stars are getting worked up about other stars’ relationships. But hey, when it comes to Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez, we understand. It’s not every day the biggest celebrity couple from the early 2000s reunites 17 years after their broken engagement. So we totally feel Jennifer Lawrence’s reaction when she heard the news.

The actress — historically one of the most relatable celebs — was hanging with Bitch Bible host Jackie Schimmel and Absolutely Not host Heather McMahan. Across both podcasts, the women jokingly referred to J.Law as some of the other famous Jens (Lopez, Aniston, Garner, Love Hewitt, etc). Coincidentally, while recording Bitch Bible, the Bennifer pics hit the web, and the Hunger Games star was on hand to break the news.

She breathlessly interrupted her friends, saying:

“Breaking — breaking — breaking f**king news. Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are back together. They are on vacation with each other right now. … They’re in Montana!”

When the podcasters asked her how she, as Ben’s ex Jennifer Garner, felt about the story, she laughed:

“I’m so excited! I’m so happy for them!”

????️ Jennifer Lawrence announcing the news about the reconciliation of Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck ???? pic.twitter.com/W9esfsrix3 — ~ Lu ~ (@todoxjlaw) May 13, 2021

The trio went on to discuss the pink diamond engagement ring Ben gave the Love Don’t Cost A Thing singer back in 2002.

The Oscar winner wasn’t the only star who weighed in on the reunion, and some of the other comments were a little closer to home. Namely, the Boston-born actor’s bestie Matt Damon, who previously told Today:

“There’s not enough liquor in the world for you to get me to say something about that. … I just heard you guys. I was sitting here waiting to come on TV. It’s the first time I heard about it. … It’s a fascinating story. I hope it’s true. I love them both. I hope it’s true. That would be awesome.”

Another Affleck pal, Kevin Smith, who directed both in Jersey Girl, shared on Twitter about being the inventor of the name “Bennifer,” adding:

“I hope this is true. I was there at the beginning of their relationship and they were adorable and very in love. It’ll be wonderful for both of them if they find their way back to each other now, years later. Unrelated side note? Coming soon… JERSEY GIRL 2: NECRONOMICON!”

And then there’s Alex Rodriguez, the most affected of anyone by the once and future couple. All he had to say when confronted by the Montana news was:

“Go Yankees.”

Now all that’s left is hearing from Bennifer themselves. Maybe we’ll get a new J.Lo single about finding your way back to an old love… the Bennifer possibilities are endless!

