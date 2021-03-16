What REALLY Happened Between Alex Rodriguez & Madison LeCroy?! Southern Charm Co-Star Spills Deets!

With that J-Rod breakup scare barely behind us, we can’t help but wonder about what went down behind the scenes to cause such a close call.

Of course, Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez have decided to say together and try to work things out, but obviously SOMETHING happened that shook the seemingly strong foundation of their relationship. If you ask us, that something took the form of Madison LeCroy. You may recall that the Southern Charm star admitted to DMing with the baseball star, though she insisted he never “physically cheated” on J.Lo with her.

It all sounded very shady — and an inside source even revealed that Madison was a major factor in the near-breakup. And while the couple may live to fight another day, we’re still VERY curious to know what exactly happened between the MLB alum and the reality star that caused such a rift.

Apparently, we’re not the only ones. In an appearance on Andy Cohen’s SiriusXM show Radio Andy, Madison’s co-star Shep Rose claimed he had “a hundred” friends and acquaintances texting him about the J-Rod breakup news. Why him? Because they know he has the inside scoop, of course! But he saved if for the boss, naturally.

Asked what he knew about the drama, Shep replied:

“Here’s how it went down. We had an episode on Capers Island. I don’t know if anybody remembers that, but we were all out at the beach and it was lovely. And she threw the party and [Madison’s ex] Austen [Kroll] wasn’t invited and it was like, contentious and whatnot. And on the ride home, it got kinda heated, between everyone really, except for me. And she said on camera… she’s like, ‘well, I’m DMing and with A-Rod, but we can’t talk about that. Or they can’t air this because I signed an NDA’ and that’s the first I heard of it.”

She signed an NDA just to exchange a few messages??? Sound fishy to anyone else?

The 41-year-old continued:

“And I was like, ‘Oh my God,’ my eyes almost popped out of my head, but hey, you know, I think from what I understand, he approached her. But, you know, NDA is a weird little document, isn’t it? I’m not sure how effective they are and I’m not sure if I signed one in any capacity, I would be talking about it very much. For my own preservation.”

He added:

“[So] they didn’t use [the footage] by the way and then we get to … our reunion. … I guess it was Craig who sort of let that cat out of the bag and it didn’t take long for the internet or whatever to sleuth the answers, which it never does. Does it.”

Yeah, that kind of secret can’t say hidden from the internet for long.

In a previous interview with Us Weekly, Shep also mentioned the non-disclosure agreement, joking that the security measure “doesn’t seem to mean anything anymore, not worth the price of the paper they’re printed on.”

He wistfully remarked:

“It’s crazy and, you know, mixed emotions about it because I think our show started as fairly normal, humble people … your average small-town, Southern people. And now it’s like, you know, DMing baseball stars and stuff and it’s all good. It’s not anybody’s fault, but it’s turned into something a little more cheesy than I would’ve liked, but that was bound to happen.”

To be fair, we’re not sure there are any Bravo stars that can be described as “normal, humble people.” But that’s what we love about them! And if they want to keep spilling the tea about this A-Rod situation, well… we’ll be right here listening.

Speaking of A-Rod…

The former Yankee sent a subtle post-non-breakup message from the Dominican Republic, where his fiancée is currently shooting her latest movie. Overtop a gorgeous vid of the DR views, he wrote:

“Happy Monday. New week. New day. Onward. Upward.”

The Jenny From the Block singer is tagged in the post, although for some reason he moved the tag so far off the screen it’s almost hidden from view. Ch-ch-check it out below:

Onward and upward with J.Lo, we guess!

An interesting development for sure. You know we’ll be paying close attention to how this all plays out!

