Jennifer Lopez & Alex Rodriguez Officially Call Off Engagement -- Read Their Statement

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez are officially over.

It’s definitely the end of an era, but this was a slow-moving break up if we’ve ever seen one. We first got wind that J-Rod was on the rocks last month, and it’s been an inevitable march to the end since then. Despite the couple’s best efforts to preserve their blended family (and their multiple joint business ventures), the pair has finally called it quits.

Related: Kanye Finally Responds To Kim K’s Divorce Petition, Asks For Joint Custody

On Thursday morning, the two issued a joint statement shared exclusively with Today. It said:

“We have realized we are better as friends and look forward to remaining so. We will continue to work together and support each other on our shared businesses and projects. We wish the best for each other and one another’s children. Out of respect for them, the only other comment we have is to say is thank you to everyone who has sent kind words and support.”

The evening before the breakup was announced, the MLB alum took to Instagram, seemingly to pay tribute to his ex. He posted a clip on his IG Story showing off a shelf dedicated to his former fiancee, with a snap of her and her Hustlers co-star Constance Wu, pictures of her with their kids, a photo of the couple together, and a (somewhat cheesy) illustration of a heart with “JENNIFER + ALEX” written in the middle.

What do we think his intention was in tagging J.Lo in this eyebrow-raising romance In Memoriam? To prove the breakup was totally amicable? To send a (public!) message to Jenny From The Block that he still loves her? Hard to say, but it’s certainly an interesting move.

Back when the almost-split was first leaked in March, a source told People that the breakup was “a long time coming.” Another insider told the outlet:

“She’s been contemplating breaking up with Alex for six months.”

Related: J.Lo’s Other Exes Ben Affleck & Marc Anthony Are Still Big Fans!

But the baseball legend wasn’t ready to let go, and reportedly made a “big effort” to save the relationship. And yet… there was still the Madison LeCroy of it all. Even if the Southern Charm star wasn’t a major factor in their rough patch, the fact that A-Rod was caught DMing random reality stars did not bode well for what else might be going on behind the scenes. At the time, a People insider noted:

“Jennifer is struggling with trust issues. They are far from planning a wedding again, but they are still engaged.”

Unfortunately, it seems like Alex just wasn’t able to win back her trust. We’re sad to see the J-Rod chapter close, but it’s probably for the best.

Thoughts, Perezcious readers??? Did you think they would work through their issues, or did you see this coming? And how about that A-Rod IG story? Sound OFF in the comments!

[Image via Alex Rodriguez/Instagram]