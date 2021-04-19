Southern Charm Star Madison LeCroy Reveals She Has A Boyfriend Following Alex Rodriguez & Jennifer Lopez's Split!

The Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez breakup just got a little more complicated!

Well, at least it did for alleged A-Rod pursuer Madison LeCroy, that is…

The Southern Charm star has been on the periphery of all that news regarding the high-profile celeb couple over the last couple months, of course. And while we may never fully know what role she did (or didn’t!) play in that split, we are now learning that she has her own relationship with some new, unnamed man!

On Saturday, the reality TV maven revealed on Instagram the existence of the new man in her life. Unfortunately, she’s keeping things tight-lipped for now about who exactly he is, though.

Awww, c’mon!

Still, she’s obviously in deep enough to respond to fans with news of the budding love story, as she did in the comments of this IG post (below):

Referencing the old, explosive A-Rod rumors of the past, a follower commented about the baseball star (below), joking about him possibly showing up in Charleston to woo the reality TV star:

“Mmmmm Arod on his way girl get bags pack he coming for you”

But without missing a beat, the 30-year-old South Carolina resident responded right back, making sure the comments section — and the whole world — knows she’s spoken for:

“I have a boyfriend!”

Wow!

So, first, it’s interesting she didn’t deny the A-Rod interest, just waved it off by saying she was taken. Ya know?! Maybe we’re reading too much into it, but if she’d never been truly linked to the former New York Yankees star it feels like she might have responded differently there?? Just saying!

But more to the immediate point: who’s the new man?!

As Bravo viewers no doubt recall, Madison had recently been enjoying the single life after a short-lived fling with Jay Cutler evidently fizzled out back in early January. Before that, she had been in a relationship with Southern Charm co-star Austen Kroll for nearly two full years, though the pair decided to go their separate ways late in 2020. So Madison has been going solo for a few months — until now!

What do U make of the love news here, Perezcious readers?! Think Madison’s new man is a public figure?? She’s got a history with reality TV stars and pro athletes… could she be going down that road again? Or nah??

Sound OFF about it with your thoughts and guesses down in the comments (below)!

[Image via Madison LeCroy/Instagram]