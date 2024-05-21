Jennifer Lopez Goes To Her Movie Premiere Solo Amid Marriage Trouble With Ben Affleck -- And Makes Super Cryptic Comment About Trust On Red Carpet!

Oh, no! Ben Affleck left Jennifer Lopez hanging at her movie premiere!

J.Lo showed up solo to the premiere of her Netflix film Atlas on Monday night, posing for pictures by herself before walking the carpet with co-stars Simu Liu and Sterling K. Brown. And while she didn’t open up about her rumored marriage troubles, she did have a very cryptic thing to say about her family!

When all three actors stopped to chat with Entertainment Tonight, the reporter wondered:

“Who is one person or one thing you can always trust in?”

The singer was quick to reply:

“One thing you can always trust in? Oh, God — family.”

Ummm, are we talking about blood relatives only? Or does Ben count?!?

The This Is Us alum had a similar answer, but he got way more specific so there wasn’t any confusion, teasing:

“Yeah, I was gonna say my family, I won’t even say everybody. I would say my mama, Arlene Brown.”

The Shotgun Wedding star was then asked what her “next act” will be following Atlas — and no, she didn’t say divorce court. LOLz! She dished:

“I have a tour coming up in the summer, a couple of movies coming out next year, so I’m excited. It’s just, like, a great time.”

It’s a “great time,” REALLY!?

It is inneresting that the mother of two highlighted all the work she has in the pipeline considering several sources have pointed to that as a cause for her marital issues. As you may recall, an Us Weekly insider previously shared:

“They started having issues a few months ago as Jen had started ramping up work commitments and prepping for her tour.”

With Jen so “focused on work,” the couple “are on two completely different pages most of the time.” Oof. As Perezcious readers know, the (former?!) lovebirds aren’t even sleeping in the same house anymore and haven’t been for several weeks, per reports. That said, they were seen together most of Sunday and (for the most part) they’ve both continued to wear their wedding rings. So, there’s some hope that they’ll work this out.

But Ben not bothering to be supportive of his wife at such a public event is not a great sign! Especially in the midst of all the rumors and flurries of problems surrounding their relationship. You’d think he would want to show a united front, ya know?! Reactions?!? Sound OFF (below)!

