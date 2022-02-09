Jennifer Lopez Says Her & Ben Affleck Hide In Bathrooms And Closets To Have 'Private Moments' To 'Do Things' -- SAUCY!!

Jennifer Lopez has learned a thing or two about dating in the public eye, and now she’s revealing how she and Ben Affleck stay connected amid the busyness of parenting and work!

In a new episode of The Ellen Show, Ellen DeGeneres couldn’t help wonder what it was like for the duo “the first night” after they got “back together.” After a laughing fit, Lopez quipped:

“I don’t think anybody was more surprised than us.”

Uhh, we don’t know about that, the first sightings of Bennifer 2.0 nearly broke the internet!! We were all shook!!

Later, while discussing what it’s like to steal some private time with a partner while also dealing with lots of kids in the house, Jennifer confirmed that she and the Batman actor do whatever they need to have couple moments. Jen shares 13-year-old twins Max and Emme with Marc Anthony while Ben shares Violet, 16, Seraphina, 13, and Samuel, 9, with Jennifer Garner. Lopez revealed:

“Bathroom, closet. Private moments. For private moments, to have talks, to do things.”

LOLz!! To do things?? How cryptic of you, Jen!

While she’s in a very happy place amid her “second chance” at love with the 49-year-old, that doesn’t mean the pop star hasn’t learned from their past. The couple has been candid about the scrutiny they received that led to their initial breakup years ago.

Now, the performer is giving fans an even more intimate look at what it’s like to fall in love with all eyes watching in her new rom-com Marry Me — and it’s so similar to her IRL romance!! Chatting about the similarities she and her character share in the film, premiering Friday on Peacock, the 52-year-old mused:

“It’s a movie about the journey to love and how we think we’re making all these mistakes along the way with these relationships, and you’re trying to figure yourself out, and you’re trying to find your way. And then one day, you realize that you needed to learn all those things to get to where you belong, where your real home is, to your real love.”

Sounds like a pair we know!! Joking about the project, which stars her as a famous recording artist, Jenny from the Block laughed:

“There’s my life! Well, I know why they wanted me to do this movie.”

Her experience even helped the movie become more realistic, she explained:

“It was a very meta experience.”

J.Lo continued:

“She’s kind of a big superstar. Been there for a long time, had a lot of public relationships. There’s so much about it, obviously, that is very much like me. And I was able to bring, like, nuances. I remember talking to the director and Owen [Wilson] and everybody while we were doing this, and they were like, ‘This part, so then you’ll do this.’ And I was like, ‘Nope. That’s not what it’s like. This is what it’s like. This is how that feels.’”

So, if you’ve ever been dying to know what goes down behind closed doors between Bennifer, well, this just might be the closest answer you’ll get.

The mom of two insisted it goes one step further than a typical “behind the scenes” glimpse at being a celebrity, adding:

“[It’s] behind, behind the scenes. It’s like what happens in the dressing room before you come out here, and if you have a bad day, which I’ve actually had on this show at times. […] And I’ve had to come out here and had to put on a good face. Those moments that people don’t really ever hear about. Even with social media, […] we kind of let everybody in, but we don’t really let everybody in. We kinda show them the face we wanna show them.”

Having spent so many years perfecting how to keep her private life as private as possible, the actress admitted it was challenging to be so vulnerable, even just to portray a fictional character’s journey, concluding:

“It was hard because I didn’t want to. I’m used to going, ‘I’m fine. I’m fine. Everything’s good.’ […] And it’s not fine sometimes.”

Wow!! How interesting that she used the film to process and share so much of what her life can be like sometimes! Take a look at more clips from J.Lo’s Ellen appearance (below) — including how she helped facilitate a surprise proposal!!

