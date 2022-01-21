Ben Affleck & Jennifer Lopez’s Second Engagement Is 'Only A Matter Of Time'!

Is Bennifer ready for Round 2?

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez have been dating for a little less than a year now. But we can never forget their shared history together from Bennifer 1.0 — as a reminder, they met in early 2002, and they were engaged by November of that same year. There’s precedent for a quick engagement between these two (although in some ways, it would be a pretty slow engagement, since they were supposed to walk down the aisle 18 years ago!). So, are things finally headed (back) in that direction?

Related: Ben Opens Up About What Caused Initial J.Lo Breakup Way Back When!

The question may be especially relevant after the Justice League star weathered some bad press recently, when fans were critical of his comments about ex-wife Jennifer Garner and their marriage. But the negative attention didn’t do anything to dampen the couple’s feelings for each other, according to a source for Entertainment Tonight.

The insider revealed:

“Jen and Ben are doing great. Ben’s interview with Howard Stern didn’t really put too much of a strain on their relationship. They understand that things like this happen sometimes, and words can get misconstrued.”

As you’ll recall, the Let’s Get Loud artist publicly stuck by her man, making a rare comment to People that “this story is simply not true” about her rumored anger over the Stern interview. She told the outlet:

“It is not how I feel. … I couldn’t have more respect for Ben as a father, a co-parent, and a person.”

You know it’s real love when she’s stamping out tabloid rumors for him! The ET source agreed, sharing:

“They are madly in love and Jen totally has Ben’s back, which is why she wanted to make her support and stance known publicly. Things between their children are pretty organic at this point. The families respect each other and also get along, so things are all good and fine on that front. Their friends think they will get engaged eventually and it’s only a matter of time.”

Related: Ben Teases That His ‘Beautiful’ Reunion With J.Lo Is A ‘Great Story’!

Okay, so the only question now is, will the actor get her a new ring this time around or will they return to that famous pink diamond??? LOLz!

Seriously though, we’ve been hearing for months now that Bennifer picked up right where they left off, and they really seem solid as a couple. Engagement or no engagement, we can’t wait to see what the future has in store for these two. But we really hope they make it to the vows this time!

[Image via MEGA/WENN]