Jennifer Lopez BLASTED For Being ‘Rude’ To Reporter At Met Gala In Viral TikTok Video!

Jennifer Lopez is under fire for what some say was “rude” behavior at the Met Gala this week! Ooh!

In a video posted to TikTok on Wednesday, USA Today reporter Anika Reed can be seen asking the 54-year-old singer the typical question, “Who are you wearing tonight?” as she walks up the steps of the Metropolitan Museum of Art. And her response? J.Lo glances at Anika for a second, breaks eye contact to look down, and says:

“Schiaparelli”

That was it! No smile. No more words. Nothing else! Jennifer then continued to make her way up the stairs with the aid of an assistant. Check out the video (below):

Not the warmest red carpet interview of all time…

After social media users laid eyes on the now viral video, tons took to the comments section of the post slamming the Jenny From the Block singer for being curt toward Anika on the red carpet. Others offered sarcastic responses, calling Jennifer “kind,” “nice,” “humble and down to earth,” and more. See the reactions to the clip (below):

“Ew, was that rude to anyone else?!?!?” “She does not care about beating the rude allegations… at all” “The definition of a ray of sunshine.” “Imagine being annoyed for them asking you about what you’re literally there for”“Her kindness radiates through the screen. I’m deaddd.” “She seems like a bundle of joy.” “Why is JLO so rude? “Not you getting the JLo experience.” “Jlo they could never make me like you!!” “The up & down stare is crazyyyy” “The way she said it. Like Schiaparelli… you peasant” “She exudes warmth doesn’t she?” “And she wonders why she’s getting so much hate and backlash from people now!?!”

Ouch! In Jennifer’s defense, her gown was made with over 2,500,000 silver foil bugles and beads and featured a long train. Not to mention that the Hustlers actress was in high heels. So it must’ve been pretty difficult hauling that heavy and fragile fit upstairs. Was she brusque? Sure. But we’re guessing the event co-chair just wanted to get up to the top of the steps, do the one interview with Vogue, and head into the venue. She answered the question, but her attention couldn’t be taken from the task at hand. Of course, Jennifer obviously could’ve at least been a tad friendlier while all that was happening…

What are YOUR thoughts, Perezcious readers? Do you think Jennifer was rude? Or was it just an inopportune time to ask a question? Sound OFF in the comments below!

[Image via MEGA/WENN, Anika Reed/TikTok]