Jennifer Lopez Glitters As She Arrives At 2024 Met Gala BARELY Covered By Custom Schiaparelli!

Jennifer Lopez has arrived!

The Shotgun Wedding star is co-chairing the 2024 Met Gala, so she had to show up early — but fashionably early, darlings!

In a phenomenal silver naked dress matching her diamond necklace, Jenny from the Block looked like gossamer webs glowing on flowers in the moonlight. It really highlighted how far you can push the Garden of Time dress code. You could really see her ridiculously snatched figure in the custom skintight Schiaparelli fit — probably why she went with a bun, to keep her hair from obstructing the view!

This is Jennifer Lopez live at the #MetGala. pic.twitter.com/fzw5kbmBFM — Entertainment Tonight (@etnow) May 6, 2024

But closer inspection from more angles gives you the real prize of the gown. The glittering flowery veins strategically — but barely — covered her modesty! See what we mean in three dimensions (below)!

Wow! Still got it!

[Image via MEGA/WENN]