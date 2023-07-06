Oh Jennifer Lopez DEFINITELY Drinks -- She Just Isn't Sloppy About It!

Sorry to all the Jennifer Lopez haters. Looks like you’re gonna have to find something else to sip on!

After J.Lo launched her alcohol brand Delola, plenty of fans and critics alike raised their brows. After all, does Jenny from the Block even like it on the rocks?? Everyone thought she and her twin flame Ben Affleck were sober together!

Well… in a slick PR move, the 53-year-old goddess of glow dropped a video on Tuesday clarifying her cocktail preferences. Via Instagram, she shared:

“I’m so excited. I love holiday weekends. I love spending time with family and friends and having a little cocktail. I know that a lot of people have been talking about like, ‘Oh she doesn’t even drink. What’s she doing with a cocktail line?’ And to tell you the truth, that was true for a long time. I didn’t drink. A few years back, as you will see from several photos of me out over the past 10 maybe 15 years, I have been having the occasional cocktail. I do enjoy the occasional cocktail. I do drink responsibly. I don’t drink to get s**faced. I drink to be social and have a good time and just kind of relax and let loose a bit, but always responsibly.”

A statement to satisfy curious fans AND Delola’s legal team! Ha!

Watch it all for yourself (below):

She must have gotten a bit bubbly after her round of Sag Harbor pickle ball with ol’ Ben. But the real question is, which bubbles? Her line of fizzy drinks includes Paloma Rose (with tequila), L’orange (with amaro), and Bella Berry (with vodka). Which would U choose? Let us know in the comments (below) — and remember, drink responsibly!

[Image via Nicky Nelson/WENN/Jennifer Lopez/Instagram/YouTube.]