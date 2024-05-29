Jennifer Love Hewitt Watches PIMPLE POPPING Videos Before Filming Emotional Scenes!

Jennifer Love Hewitt has a unique way of staying in the right headspace for filming emotional stuff!

In a new interview with E! News, the I Know What You Did Last Summer star revealed she doesn’t like to get too far away from that crying headspace when she’s filming some tough moments — so she turns to… PIMPLE POPPING videos!

Yes, that’s what she said. (More like The Gross Whisperer, are we right??) She explained:

“I like to watch pimple popping videos. Because it’s really enjoyable, A, and B, it doesn’t mess with my headspace. It doesn’t take me out of the drama headspace and into a happier headspace.”

The 9-1-1 star went on to say that turning to her family between takes makes her happier. And she can’t have that when she’s got to be a blubbering mess on camera! She explained:

“I find it hard to look at pictures of my kids while I’m doing crying scenes because then I get really happy. So, I tend to watch pimple popping videos.”

Okay, so no looking at her kiddos — Autumn, 10, Atticus, 8, and Aidan, 2 — or her hubby Brian Hallisay. But… is pimple popping really the only other option?? LOLz! If it works, it works, we guess… Just, you know, try not to think about it when you’re trying to enjoy a really sad scene…

