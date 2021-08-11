Jeopardy Announces ANOTHER New Host -- But It's Not What You Think!!

Who is pissed about Alex Trebek’s replacement Jeopardy! hosts? Quite a lot of people, actually!

On Wednesday, Sony Pictures Television revealed that not one, but TWO hosts would take on the role following the beloved host’s death — but neither was the name LeVar Burton fans were hoping for. And it wasn’t quite as it seemed…

In a press release, it was revealed that exec producer Mike Richards will assume the position of full-time host of the syndicated program starting with season 38, while Mayim Bialik will host the show’s prime time and spinoff series — including Jeopardy! National College Championship, which is set to air on ABC next year.

Announcing Mayim Bialik and Mike Richards as our new hosts of Jeopardy! Richards will host the daily syndicated show, while Bialik will host primetime and spinoff series.https://t.co/MVQAqnKgjU pic.twitter.com/itY6fIe5Uv — Jeopardy! (@Jeopardy) August 11, 2021

Now, in that announcement, it seems like the hosts have 50/50 glory, right? Well, not exactly. Mike is still THE host of Jeopardy. Mayim is the host of the spinoff series, which only air a few times a year. So if this was some way to ease the burn, not only is it misleading, it just straight up failed.

Predictably, the news sparked outrage among the many fans steadily rooting for Burton, who had been openly campaigning for the job for months. Sadly, Burton’s week on Jeopardy! pulled the lowest ratings of any guest host — but, as many fans pointed out, that was largely because his episodes landed in the middle of the Tokyo Olympics.

Some fans were so gutted they vowed to never watch Jeopardy! again. Others, meanwhile, were okay with The Big Bang Theory actress landing the gig, but noted she would have made a better team with the Reading Rainbow host.

Ch-ch-check out some reactions (below):

“It was a good run Jeopardy. I’m going going to stop watching with the memory of LeVar Burton as my host.” “Someone should create LeVar Burton’s Super Smart Trivia Contest immediately” “after all that….. the jeopardy exec producer just chose…….. himself lmaoooo” “RIP Jeopardy. Was fun while it lasted.” “lol Jeopardy really actually ran fake contest for 8 months so the exec producer could pretend he was hiring himself over ppl like LeVar Burton on merit, this lot is AMAZING, he could have just given himself the job & nobody would have cared but that wasn’t enough spotlight lmao” “Disappointed in the “search” by “Jeopardy!” that choose their in-house, white, male, charm-impaired producer candidate over myriad charismatic and diverse celebrities. #Jeopardy #TrebekCries” “Seems like Mike Richards was primarily selected because he’s undeniably a cookie cutter white guy and Mayim Bialik wasn’t offered the job solo because she’s a woman. Maybe I’m wrong, but that’s how it seems! … Also: I still believe LeVar Burton was the best person for the job, and I will die on this hill.”

To that last point, not everyone agreed, though. Some users expressed that while they had high hopes for LeVar, they didn’t feel that he performed “the best” out of all the candidates.

Where does the majority lie? We guess the ratings will tell us after the new hosts take over!

