Brian Austin Green’s Ex Defends Megan Fox Against 'Jealous' Trolls Amid MGK Relationship Drama!

Brian Austin Green‘s exes may not have found everlasting love with him, but they did gain an unexpected sisterhood!

BAG’s first baby momma and ex-fiancée, Vanessa Marcil, with whom he shares son Kassius, took to her Instagram on Sunday to bash Megan Fox‘s online haters!

The Transformers star has been getting way more hate amid her tumultuous romance with Machine Gun Kelly. After encouraging fans to “move on” from men who “drain you,” her bitter followers were pretty shocked to see she is STILL trying to make things work with the musician despite their rocky past. They were just caught getting cozy at Stagecoach in late April, so she clearly hasn’t taken her own advice.

After witnessing several social media users take jabs at the model for her romance drama, Vanessa was sick of it — and she put everyone on blast!

In an impassioned rant about girlhood and toxic masculinity, the General Hospital alum blasted anyone daring to tear down another woman, no matter what the reason, writing:

“FEMALE TRIBE- Are we really still out here saying STUPID, TRANSPARENT (jealousy) s**t about each other? Tearing each other down? Calling each other whores???? How many men do y’all know who AREN’T whores if given the chance???? What do women do when men cheat? They stay with them. If the man is rich? They will even idolize him.”

Stressing that this kind of behavior has a bigger impact on the world than people realize, she added:

“While you are out fighting other women, PUBLICLY tearing other women down and standing up for/dead beat men? Men are laughing at us and still ruling the world. They are having us do all of the heavy lifting around raising their kids AND They are Cheating on you literally or they are addicted to porn while NOT standing for you to have basic human equal rights. If men all stood with us? They could change the laws and make us ACTUALLY equals instantly. Pull it together and stand with other women. We are still the minorities. Ask yourself-Do you give the same grace to women as you do our men? Think before you answer….and Answer honestly… @chickmafia #ImWithYouSister”

Whoa! Preach!

Vanessa also shared screenshots of conversations she had with trolls in IG comments which seemingly spurred on this big PSA. After the Jennifer’s Body lead was slammed for jumping “from guy to guy,” the 55-year-old clapped back:

“Oh yeah cause staying with one man forever who is many times NOT good for you is such an admirable accomplishment.”

When another critic said “Megan Fox is the furthest thing from who women should look up to” and called her and MGK’s “BS” relationship drama “a joke,” Vanessa added:

“We actually don’t share an x but we do share children and our children love each other. Life is about the long game. We are both human and so we are both flawed as are you. We are both women and neither of us ever asked to be looked up to. We are also strangers to you so you see us both through a lens of your own making. We have all come along way towards freedom. #ImWithYouSister”

Such a good point! She really shut those haters down! (Though it’s unclear why she claimed they don’t share any ex when they 100% do.) Ch-ch-check out her fiery post (below):

Do you agree with Vanessa? Could a ceasefire on petty catfights save the planet? Sound OFF (below)!

