Jessica Simpson Thought She Was Going To Die After Her Memoir Was Released -- Here's Why

Jessica Simpson confesses “one more secret” that was never released in her 2020 memoir, Open Book.

In case you didn’t know, the personal narrative saw the 40-year-old getting vulnerable about some serious topics such as body image issues and sexual abuse. In addition, Simpson opened up about the traumatic time when she lost her cousin, Sarah, who passed away as a teenager.

Related: Body Shaming Almost Turned Jessica Simpson Into A ‘Recluse’

Now, the musician has revealed in a new essay for Amazon Original Stories how much Sarah’s death impacted her in the present. She explained how the experience made her think she would die once the book hit the shelves.

“I declared that there were no more secrets. But there is one more secret I haven’t shared: I thought that publishing a memoir meant that I was going to die.”

And while the momma recognized her fear of death “might sound ludicrous” to some, it still felt like more of a reality in her mind as she continued to work on the project.

“Sarah had recorded her life so beautifully in her journals, and her mother sharing them with her church community had made such an impact that for decades I thought that was why God had called her home. She had fulfilled her purpose-written the summation.”

Simpson continued:

“I had felt Sarah so close to me as I wrote, her presence at my side becoming stronger and stronger leading up to the release of the book, that I thought she was there to take me home too.”

Thankfully, The Dukes of Hazzard actress believes it was just a moment of unease, saying:

“I realize now that was fear trying to drown out Sarah’s inspiration to make good on my desire to live freely and openly. To dare. It didn’t want me to hear what Sarah was really there to tell me: ‘We’re just getting started.’”

Moving forward, Simpson expressed how she has made an effort to work through her fears “one by one” over the past year. And it seems like the former reality star has started to do so by not letting weight define her! In a recent interview with Hoda Kotb, Simpson dished how she no longer weighs herself or even owns a scale as she “threw it out.” The host joked in the conversation:

“You said it was, like, a Ouija board in church, bye-bye.”

It sure can be haunting (and daunting)! The fashion mogul laughed, adding:

“It was like an Ouija board! … [I have] no idea how much I weigh. I just want to feel good and be able to zip my pants up. If I don’t, I have another size. I have every size. I’ve really tried my hardest to not let that define me.”

For years, Jessica had been a target for some intense public scrutiny and criticism so much so it actually took a toll on her mental health. The Texas native discussed how the years of body shaming ultimately affected her, explaining:

“A lot of the body-shaming was one of the reasons why I shut down because I couldn’t be comfortable in my own body. I didn’t know what people were expecting me to look like and how to give that to them and why I had to.”

Take a look at the interview (below):

.@JessicaSimpson rose to fame as a pop star and music and reality-TV star, and has taken on countless other roles, including wife, mom, author and fashion tycoon. Simpson spoke with @hodakotb about releasing personal essays reflecting on her journey. pic.twitter.com/qCvvmKdQ3m — TODAY (@TODAYshow) April 29, 2021

We are glad to hear Jessica has taken the time to process her fears and plans to live life to the fullest! What are your reactions to Simpson’s revelations? Let us know in the comments (below)!

[Image via Jessica Simpson/Instagram]