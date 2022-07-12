Jessica Simpson Pens Meaningful 42nd Birthday Tribute About Being Her 'Own Best Friend' After Rocky Years

Jessica Simpson is feeling better than ever in her latest Instagram post.

The singer took to the social media platform Monday to share some birthday love… for herself. The photo features Jessica in a slimming black dress with midriff cutouts, heels, and long, flowing blonde locks over her shoulder. She knows how to take a pic! Jess starts off the post by directly addressing herself:

“Oh lil Mrs 42 look at you leanin’ into the moonbeams to recharge and radiate a purposeful glowing heart.”

No lie there – the moon is absolutely glimmering behind her in the photo!

She continues:

“I am very proud of my faith, resilience and strength over the last 4 decades. Everything in my life that has or hasn’t happened yet makes turning 42 very exciting because I know what it takes personally to remain inside of DETERMINED PATIENCE.”

The songwriter in her is really coming out because these are some profound words! Determined patience… Sounds like a good way to say the fire lit in her to discover what exactly it is that she deserves, and she’s willing to let it come naturally.

The I Wanna Love You Forever singer concluded her post on a high note:

“I know myself and I do love her very much. I know my purpose and I must say that ladies and gents I am equipped to waltz within every dream I own confidently. I am humbled and honored to finally be my own best friend. Ok 42 time to Rock ‘n’ Roll.”

See the full post (below):

We’re so glad to hear that in her 42nd year Jessica has so much love for herself and feels so confident. And the bit about being “humbled and honored” to “finally” be her own best friend – Ugh! Gives us chills, especially knowing what she has been through in the past…

In her 2020 memoir Open Book, Jessica revealed her past struggles with alcohol and drug addiction as a form of escape from her traumatic upbringing, which involved overwhelming career stress and sexual abuse. She shared a photo on IG last November of herself from four years prior in 2017 where she claims she looks “unrecognizable” due to the addiction and self image issues. She explained in the post:

“I didn’t love myself. I didn’t respect my own power.”

Well fast forward to 2022 and she is looking radiant as ever, both inside and out. We can just tell that she has a lot of warmth and energy flowing through her, and that she’s genuinely excited for her future. We are too, Jess! You’re doing amazing!

