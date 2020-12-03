Jessica Simpson's Candid Dyslexia Reveal!

For Jessica Simpson, 2020 has been a time of healing and opening up to fans, showing them a side to her they’ve never known. Now, the former reality show star and songbird has taken to Instagram to discuss another previously unknown hurdle in her life: dyslexia.

In a post from Monday, the Irresistible singer announced that Open Book, her memoir which released this February, hit the Apple Books charts for best audiobook of the year. She thanked them for recognizing her and then went on to candidly express challenges she faced while recording the book.

In a super uplifting tone, the 40-year-old admitted:

“Fact: I’m dyslexic and this was the first time I have ever read out loud without hesitation. I did it for the listener. I did it for my family. I did it for myself.”

For anyone who hasn’t read her memoir yet, Jessica tackles some seriously deep topics. She covers everything from the abuse she suffered as a young girl, to her divorce, and to some of the toxic relationships she struggled with throughout her life.

We also get a very good idea of what happened between her and ex-husband Nick Lachey, too. For anyone who doesn’t remember, Jessica and Nick married in 2002, and we all got to see their entire marriage play out in the MTV reality show Newlyweds: Nick and Jessica.

In her book, Jessica goes into detail about the marriage, addressing the biggest problem of all. She really didn’t know what it would be like to live with Nick — and their differences became super obvious not just to the couple but also to the world watching from home. By the third season, everyone, including producer Sue Kolinsky, could tell the two were headed for Splitsville.

What’s interesting though is that Jessica’s plight — that of being a young reality TV star — shows us all how someone can struggle with their own identity. Especially in a world where people only see the image that’s presented to the world, and they may not see the real person.

Jessica told The View earlier this year:

“I really just wanted to own my truth. My fame started a lot with a reality series and letting people into my life to really know me. I felt like I had a little bit of a disconnect, and I wanted to get to know myself and it was a very healing process for me.”

And we’ve gotta say: in a world that has been absolutely crazy, it’s nice seeing someone take the year by storm! We’ll be watching to see what happens next for Jessica and her career, and we’re so excited to see her sharing the darker truths of her life that she previously kept hidden from the world!

