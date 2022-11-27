Jessie James Decker Claps Back At Trolls For ‘Unkind’ Comments About Her Children’s Bodies

Jessie James Decker will not tolerate any hate from online trolls – especially when it’s directed at her kids!

On Saturday, the 34-year-old singer took to Instagram to share a snapshot of her and her husband Eric Decker’s 8-year-old daughter Vivianne, 7-year-old son Eric Jr., and 4-year-old son Forrest wearing swimsuits while they stood together on a beach in Mexico. She captioned the post:

“Vacation Decker style”

Shortly after posting the snapshots, her kids sadly began to receive criticism from some social media users in the comments section about their bodies, with some questioning whether or not Jessie used Photoshop to put abs on them. However, she was not going to stand for the remarks and did not hold back when clapping back at them in the comments! One person first commented on the picture, saying:

“That doesn’t look right … Sorry, not sorry.”

To which the country artist replied:

“It’s a sad world we live in today when having healthy fit kids who are super active, play sports [and] build muscle naturally is ‘weird.’”

When someone commented, “surely this is an app but I don’t see anyone saying as much,” Jessie fired back:

“yeah I used an ‘ab’ app on my small children wtf.”

Another critic then slammed the three children for having abdominal muscles, calling them “strange”:

“My kids are super active and do not look ripped. This takes a special kind of diet and exercise and it looks strange on a child hence all the comments.”

She responded alongside a heart emoji:

“From one mother to another. Please don’t call my children’s appearance strange just because they don’t look the way you think they should? It’s unkind.”

It’s terrible that so many people had negative things to say about her kids. Awful… Fortunately, not everyone in the comments section had critical comments. Selma Blair – who competed with Jessie on season 31 of Dancing With the Stars – pointed out how much “fun” Vivianne, Eric Jr., and Forrest seemed to be having:

“I love these smiles. The strength. So in their bodies. Fun goals.”

Her DWTS pro partner Alan Bersten then said:

“How do they all have better bodies than me?????”

Kelly Rowland also wrote:

“These abs on these babies, tho!!! I gotta step my game up! Lol.”

Glad Jessie called out all these haters! Reactions, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments below.

