Jessie James Decker's Claim United Airlines 'Humiliated' Her Pregnant Sister Is Met With Mixed Reactions -- What Do U Think?!

Jessie James Decker and her sister aren’t exactly the most popular people on social media right now…

The country singer’s sister Sydney Rae Bass (pictured above, with Decker) was on a flight over the weekend when her two kids — 5-year-old Brooklyn Rae and 2-year-old Blaire — got a little messy with some popcorn. According to Bass’ husband, Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Anthony Bass, a flight attendant on the United Airlines plane then asked Sydney to clean it up!

Sydney is nearly six months pregnant with the couple’s third child, and the pregnancy is “high risk,” according to a comment Decker herself later made on social media. But when the whole hubbub started on Sunday, it was the MLB star (pictured above, inset, along with Sydney) who initially took the brunt of Twitter‘s anger by getting mad at the flight attendant’s request.

He wrote this tweet and shared a photo of the travel controversy on Sunday morning:

“The flight [email protected] made my 22-week pregnant wife traveling with a 5-year-old and 2-year-old get on her hands and knees to pick up the popcorn mess by my youngest daughter. Are you kidding me?!?!”

The flight attendant @united just made my 22 week pregnant wife traveling with a 5 year old and 2 year old get on her hands and knees to pick up the popcorn mess by my youngest daughter. Are you kidding me?!?! pic.twitter.com/vLYyLyJC54 — Anthony Bass (@AnthonyBass52) April 16, 2023

For a while, the tweet was a hot topic on the social media app. Thousands of followers gave their thoughts about entitlement, and parenting, and traveling with little kids.

But it really blew up when the 34-year-old country crooner got involved!! Eric Decker‘s wife took to her Instagram Stories on Sunday night to vent about the popcorn problem in a message, and then she added to it later with another video clip.

First, Jessie wrote:

“My sister @sydneyraebass just texted me from her flight on @united. As you know, she is five months pregnant, high-risk, and also traveling alone with her two small children. Blaire accidentally spilled some popcorn in the aisle, and the flight attendant came up to Sydney with a trash bag and a wet wipe, telling her the captain wants Syd to clean up every drop. My poor sister is on her hands and knees, crying in the aisle, completely humiliated and exhausted, with her children while everyone else watched. Way to go, United.”

Then, the former reality TV star went live on IG with a stream about the incident.

Conversing with her sister, Jessie asked whether the pregnant momma was the one who gave the girls that popcorn. When Sydney responded “United did,” Decker said:

“You guys, this whole time I’m thinking that this popcorn is something Sydney just picked up at the little newsstand. Sydney had two flights, and United, on the first flight, they gave them both popcorn. If popcorn is a hazard, why are they giving it on planes?”

Damn!!

But fans aren’t really feeling Decker’s (or Bass’) side of the story.

Over on Twitter, thousands of people are backing the flight attendant who asked that the popcorn get cleaned up. As you can see (below), it all came down to personal responsibility for the parent and lots of support for the air steward:

“She was flying alone. W two kids. Pregnant. Just stop. We all have jobs. Crews do this every day. It’s popcorn. Not puke. Vacuums work great.” “Love the family but this isn’t okay. Clean up after your kids! Just because you have a following doesn’t mean you aren’t responsible for messes” “Definitely time to teach your kids how to clean up their mess. A flight attendant is not your maid! Clean it up yourself or teach your kids how to do it. It’s no one’s job to clean up after you.” “Traveling w/ children is exhausting traveling while pregnant also exhausting but you still gotta clean up after your kids. If they are not old enough to do it themselves. You are the parent. Parenting is exhausting” “I would have cleaned this mess before anyone asked me!” “Flight attendants are there for passenger safety. They are not your maid.” “Teach your kids in not acceptable to make a mess and have others clean it up.” “She cried because she had to clean up after her own children??? THE AUDACITY. I hope she heals from this horrific injustice.” “I was a flight attendant for years! The last draw is when an entitled mom handed me her child’s urine in a cup!”

Damn! So much for flying the friendly skies! LOLz!

Chrissy Teigen had the best take of all on this particular Twitter meltdown, though, when another user joked it was time to watch the s**t show unfold down in the replies:

comments unhinged from both sides. lots of passion being displayed. 10/10 — chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) April 17, 2023

Ha!!!

FWIW, Bass later explained United Airlines was apparently handling things internally:

Thank you everyone for the support. United Airlines is taking care of matters with the flight attendant internally. — Anthony Bass (@AnthonyBass52) April 17, 2023

Sooo there we go, then.

What do U think of this controversy, Perezcious readers?! Whose side are you on??

Share your thoughts down in the comments (below)!!!

[Image via Sydney Rae Bass/Instagram]