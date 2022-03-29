Jim Carrey Was 'Sickened' By How The Oscars Treated Will Smith After The Slap

Jim Carrey is known for his eccentric, unpredictable behavior, but he made it clear Will Smith crossed a line he shouldn’t have by slapping Chris Rock at the 2022 Oscars.

In a CBS Mornings interview with Gayle King, the actor blasted the “selfish” King Richard star for resorting to physical violence on stage and the “spineless” audience members who later gave him a standing ovation after winning Best Actor moments later.

The Dumb and Dumber star said of the audience’s awkwardly warm reaction to Smith’s win:

“I was sickened. I was sickened by the standing ovation. Hollywood is just spineless en masse and it really felt like this is a really clear indication that we aren’t the cool club anymore.”

The 60-year-old went on to say that Smith should have been arrested and sued over his behavior, musing:

“I’d have announced this morning that I was suing Will for 200 million dollars because that video is going to be there forever, it’s going to be ubiquitous. That insult is gonna last a very long time. If you want to yell from the audience and show disapproval or say something on Twitter [that’s OK, but] you do not have the right to walk up onstage and smack somebody in the face ‘cuz they said words.”

That’s a stance many — particularly comedians — have taken following the shocking incident.

When King suggested the moment “escalated,” Carrey pointed out:

“It didn’t escalate, it came out of nowhere because Will has something going on inside him that’s frustrated.”

While the Man On The Moon star made it clear he condemns the actions of Smith, whom he has met on multiple occasions, the Canadian insisted he wishes no ill will toward the newly crowned Oscar winner. He shared:

“I wish him the best, I really do… He’s done great things. But that was not a good moment. It cast a pall over everybody’s shining moment. It was such a selfish moment that cast a pall over the whole thing.”

He’s not wrong about that: a lot of winners made history at Sunday’s Academy Awards — all of which has been frustratingly overlooked because of Will’s antics.

Ariana DeBose is the first openly queer woman of color to win an acting Oscar, which she took home for her role in West Side Story. Troy Kotsur is the first deaf man to win an Oscar, which he won for his supporting role in CODA. Yvett Merino took home a trophy for Encanto, making her the first Latina producer to ever win an Oscar.

But naturally, all anyone can talk about is The Slap.

In the wake of the drama, Will issued a formal apology to Rock, and the Academy is investigating the slap in a “formal review” that will “explore further action and consequences.”

