J.K. Rowling Reported To Police By Broadcaster Over Transphobia -- How Cops Responded

J.K. Rowling is back at it again — but this time instead of getting canceled online, her comments got taken straight to the police!

On Thursday a bombshell interview dropped on British newspaper site Byline TV in which the guest, a notable broadcaster and trans woman named India Willoughby, expressed how tired she is of the Harry Potter author “misgendering” her and dragging her into a transphobic narrative. She told the host:

“J.K. Rowling has definitely committed a crime. I’m legally a woman. She knows I’m a woman and she calls me a man. It’s a protected characteristic.”

What India is referring to is how earlier in the week the disgraced author went on a rant on her X (Twitter) about how she doesn’t believe trans women should be allowed in women’s changing rooms, and for whatever reason decided to name drop the journalist:

“India didn’t become a woman. India is cosplaying a misogynistic male fantasy of what a woman is.”

Because of these awful comments, the 58-year-old newsreader decided to take her complaint to Northumbria Police, and states she believes it could be a violation of the UK’s Equalities Act and Gender Recognition Act — and classified as a hate crime. Of course, J.K. couldn’t keep her fingers off social media, and went on to refer to India as a “male” and accused her of harassment in her response, writing:

“Some time ago, lawyers advised me that not only did I have a clearly winnable case against India Willoughby for defamation, but that India’s obsessive targeting of me over the past few years may meet the legal threshold for harassment … India is a classic example of the male narcissist who lives in a state of perpetual rage that he can’t compel women to take him at his own valuation.”

Some time ago, lawyers advised me that not only did I have a clearly winnable case against India Willoughby for defamation, but that India's obsessive targeting of me over the past few years may meet the legal threshold for harassment. 1/5 https://t.co/kMSMBWO7gm — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) March 6, 2024

Despite the back and forth between J.K. and India, police released a response to Byline through a spokesperson, who said the complaints against J.K. didn’t meet “criminal threshold”:

“On Monday, March 4, we received a complaint about a post on social media. While we recognise the upset this may have caused, the post was reviewed and did not meet the criminal threshold. The complainant has been updated of this.”

So she gets to continue referring to India as a male despite her legal status as a woman?? Wow.

What do U think about this, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments (below).

