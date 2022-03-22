Jodie Turner-Smith Strips Naked For HOT Pic With Hubby Joshua Jackson!

Is it hot in here, or is it just us?

Jodie Turner-Smith and Joshua Jackson have quickly become one of our favorite celeb couples for this very reason: not only are they totally head-over-heels for each other (and not afraid to share it with the world!), but they also look INCREDIBLE together. Seriously, check out any of their red carpet pics, or their Instagram snaps that look straight out of a J.Crew ad. (No wait, that was the literal J.Crew ads they did together.)

But this latest photoshoot might be the best — and is definitely the hottest! — yet. The actress posted some behind the scenes shots getting ready for the Critics’ Choice Awards, including some steamy snaps of herself in the nude with her fully-tuxedo’d husband. Check it out (below):

She captioned the photoset:

“. the cat that got the cream .”

To which the Fringe alum dropped this response:

“You’re talking about me right? I’m the cat that got the cream…because…wow”

Swoon!

Over on her IG Story, Jodie continued to keep Pacey fans fed with a pre-glam shot of her man, writing:

“he looked so gorgeous in his tux… but this effortless before event casual look was also a panty-dropper. just saying…”

But “mum & dad” don’t just keep it sexy, they seem to have a lot of fun too — as evidenced by another selfie she posted from the event, where she joked:

“You know those memes where you see a black person enjoying themselves and then somewhere in the bg is a white person all up in their business? Yeah, this is that. “

Sigh. We love love! What’s the couple name here — JoJo? Joshie? Whatever it is, consider us official stans!

