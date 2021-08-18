Joshua Jackson Gives AMAZING Clapback To Misogynists Blasting His Wife For Marriage Proposal Story!

Joshua Jackson has no time for the internet’s misogyny!

In a recent interview with Refinery29, the Dawson’s Creek alum defended his wife Jodie Turner-Smith from social media losers who ridiculed her after he revealed to Jimmy Fallon that the actress had proposed to him (we later learned there were apparently magic mushrooms involved, too).

Giving some more context to the story, the actor explained:

“…holy Jesus, the internet is racist and misogynist. So yes, we were in Nicaragua on a beautiful moonlit night, it could not possibly have been more romantic. And yes, my wife did propose to me and yes, I did say yes, but what I didn’t say in that interview was there was a caveat, which is that I’m still old school enough that I said, ‘This is a yes, but you have to give me the opportunity [to do it too].’ She has a biological father and a stepdad, who’s the man who raised her. [I said], ‘You have to give me the opportunity to ask both of those men for your hand in marriage.’ And then, ‘I would like the opportunity to re-propose those to you and do it the old fashioned way down on bended knee.’ So, that’s actually how the story ended up.”

Cute!

Because the internet is the internet, many simple minded folks felt the need to mock Jodie for popping the question to Jackson after he initially told the story on The Tonight Show. You know, because she’s a (gasp!) woman. Well, the actor has a phenomenal message for those people: STFU!

Related: Gleb Savchenko’s Estranged Wife Said THIS About Alleged Homewrecker Chrishell Stause!

He continued:

“And also for anybody who is freaked out by a woman claiming her own space, shut the f**k up. Good God, you cannot believe the things people were leaving my wife on Instagram. She did it. I said ‘yes.’ We’re happy. That’s it. That’s all you need to know.”

He went on to explain that being married to a woman of color has been eye opening in general, musing:

“That has been a real education for me as a white man, truly. The way people get in her comments and the ignorance and ugliness that comes her way is truly shocking. And it has been a necessary, but an unpleasant education in just the way people relate to Black bodies in general, but Black female bodies in specific. It is not okay. We have a long way to go…And look, I think it’s like a golden cage, the concept of the strong Black woman. I would wish for my wife that she would not have to rise above with such amazing strength and grace, above the ugliness that people throw at her on a day to day. I am impressed with her that she does it, but I would wish that that would not be the armor that she has to put on every morning to just navigate being alive.”

Clearly, Joshua has so much love for his wife — and no amount of haters will ever change that!

[Image via Avalon/WENN]