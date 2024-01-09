RHONJ’s Joe Gorga Loses His S**t At Son’s Wrestling Match?! WTF!

Joe Gorga‘s unsportsmanlike behavior was on full display over the weekend!

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star attended his 16-year-old son Gino’s wrestling match on Saturday at the Parsippany Hills High School in New Jersey. However, things quickly became heated that day when Joe was unhappy with the outcome!

In a video obtained by TMZ, the match ended with Gino getting pinned to the floor by his opponent. We guess Joe couldn’t stand the idea of his child losing a game because he suddenly launched himself from the bleachers and ran toward the referee. School staffers and other parents immediately stepped in before the Bravo personality could reach the ref and start a brawl. Yikes!!!

While Joe was led away from the gym, the referee repeatedly blew his whistle and ordered him to “get out.” Eyewitnesses told the outlet that Melissa Gorga’s husband was ejected from the facility and left without further incidents.

Although several days have passed since the match, Joe is still pissed over what happened! A rep for the television personality told TMZ that Joe only went off because he believed the ref made some unfair calls during the match. He also felt Gino’s opponent mistreated him, and the ref let it slide.

Despite what it may have looked like on camera, the rep insisted Joe never planned on physically harming anyone, including the ref. He simply let his emotions get the best of him at the time. In fact, the outlet noted Joe is proud of how his son handled everything, calling him a class act. Hmmm. Perhaps, Joe should have taken a page out of Gino’s book and kept his cool!

