Joe Jonas Pooped His WHITE Pants Onstage!

Joe Jonas is opening up about a truly crappy performance!

The Cake by the Ocean singer stopped by Australia’s Will & Woody show Wednesday, where the excited hosts urged him to share a story he’s “never told anyone” before… And Joe definitely delivered. He began:

“I was with a few friends yesterday, and we were just talking about where there is a point in your life where, as an adult, you can remember the last time you s**t your pants.”

Already, the hosts began bursting out in laughter, saying how they weren’t expecting things to go in “this direction.” Same! Joe recalled:

“This was about four years ago.”

Wait, four years?? We had no idea it would be so recent! Was this during the DNCE days?? Wow! But Joe carried on with his tale:

“It’s fresh, but I’ve been able to work through it, a lot of therapy. Let’s just say it was a bad day to choose to wear white clothing. You think it might be a little toot, it might’ve been a little something else, a little something extra.”

OMG! TMI!! He continued, revealing this poop was during a concert:

“So, it was like a mid-wardrobe s**t change during the set. So, if you go in the archives, there’s a wardrobe change halfway through the show and it maybe was a little bit, like, ‘Oh, that was an interesting choice to change clothes that quickly.’”

The Sucker singer added:

“That’s a story I’ve never told and also that’s just real life. It was a light one, it wasn’t a full, so I was able to tell the tale.”

Out of ALL the stories he could have told, he chose that one! Wow, hats off for his transparency, LOLz!

Honestly, though, it sounds like Joe learned a valuable life lesson from it all:

“The whole time, I thought this is definitely, somebody is going to be able to see this and know what is happening, but it was all in my head. It wasn’t as big of a deal as I thought. But such is life.”

That’s the attitude! He concluded:

“It’s happened to many artists. I feel like I’ve paid my dues, and I feel like I’m a part of some secret club now.”

“Many” artists?! We’ll have to circle back to that one, Mr. Jonas… Or maybe… think about all the oddly quick wardrobe changes we’ve seen during concerts…

But for now, what do YOU think of Joe’s confession, Perezcious readers?? Let us know in the comments down below!

[Images via Jonas Jonas/Instagram & Capital FM/YouTube]