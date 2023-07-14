Lisa Marie Presley Ignored These Warning Signs Of Her Deadly Condition

We finally learned this week what really robbed us of more years with Lisa Marie Presley — and it wasn’t anything we expected.

Per the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner, the Lights Out singer’s true cause of death was sequelae of a small bowel obstruction. That blockage in her bowel ultimately caused her body to go into shock and cardiac arrest. Tragically, the coroner determined the obstruction was actually caused by adhesions in the aftermath of bariatric weight loss surgery Elvis‘ daughter had gotten several years ago. So upsetting and surprising. She was trying to get healthier — and it ended up causing her early death.

But we’re now learning another tragic wrinkle — this would have taken a long time. She was dismissing warning signs for months, even years.

Related: Demi Lovato Reveals Ongoing Brain Damage From 2018 Overdose

The coroner noted in the report how Lisa Marie had a “distended abdomen for years.” And it only got worse. She experienced “abdominal pain for the past few months,” per the docs. She also reported “feeling feverish and vomiting and/or feeling nauseated for months.” She also had a severe buildup of acid in her body, per the coroner — that can be related to kidney disease or even kidney failure. However, despite all these serious symptoms, the mother of four “did not seek medical attention” for any of it.

For many, the high cost of health care in this country keeps folks from going to the doctor. They brush off symptoms, even as they build for months and years. But Lisa Marie had access to more money than most of us will ever see. Why didn’t she get checked out??

She had a serious medical history, including a stroke, as well as blood pressure and blood sugar issues. Of course, she also had a history of mental health issues — depression and anxiety — as well as “a history of alcohol abuse and illicit drug use”. The coroner did note this in the medical history but made very clear drugs were not a factor in her death. She had been clean since 2015, and the recent opioids found in her system were apparently used as prescribed after surgery (though she did have “a history of overmedicating”). In any case, they didn’t kill her. Not seeking medical attention may have.

Per the report, on the morning of her death, Lisa Marie complained of abdominal pain, so bad she couldn’t bring her children to school. Her ex Danny Keough brought them instead, and by the time he got back to her, she was already in cardiac arrest. She was rushed to the hospital, where a pacemaker was installed to keep her alive. But it was too late. She had already suffered a severe anoxic brain injury. When she went into cardiac arrest again, she never came out of it. She was pronounced dead that afternoon.

Such a sad bit of extra news on top of the already devastating loss.

[Image via Judy Eddy/WENN.]