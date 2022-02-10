Joe Rogan Addresses COVID Stance & N-Word Scandal In New Standup: 'I Talk S**t For A Living'

Joe Rogan is speaking out about all the controversies he’s recently been making headlines for…

The Joe Rogan Experience host and standup comic performed a gig Tuesday night on the Vulcan Gas Company stage in Austin, Texas, and he didn’t shy away from speaking about his scandals.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Rogan’s “intimate” appearance at the venue allowed for him to address the recent revelations of his disturbing past use of the n-word, as well as his long-standing contentious COVID-19 comments.

As far as his plainly racist past language is concerned, the former NewsRadio star apparently tried to double down on his disturbing prior usage, claiming that context was key for understanding his words. Wut?!?!

Mentioning late standup comedy legend Richard Pryor in his explanation about the issue, Rogan said (below):

“I used to say it if [I was discussing] a Richard Pryor bit or something. I would say it in context. I haven’t used that word in years. But it’s kind of weird people will get really mad if you use that word and tweet about it on a phone that’s made by slaves.”

OK, sure, Rogan makes a point about smart phones.

But that shouldn’t shroud the use of very obviously racist and unacceptable language! Come on, man!

The podcast host also touched on the COVID-related content on his popular daily show, The Joe Rogan Experience, and criticized people who take his commentary as advice:

“I talk s**t for a living — that’s why this is so baffling to me. If you’re taking vaccine advice from me, is that really my fault? What dumb s**t were you about to do when my stupid idea sounded better? ‘You know that dude who made people people eat animal d**ks on TV? How does he feel about medicine?’ If you want my advice, don’t take my advice.”

The crowd apparently got involved a little bit, too.

THR reports that the venue’s cozy dimensions allowed for Rogan to host “a short Q&A segment” along with the show. At one point, a fan asked Rogan if he’d consider moving his podcast away from Spotify, and over to Rumble, a Canadian right-wing video sharing site that has offered him $100 million to switch.

The comic said this in response to that question:

“No, Spotify has hung in with me, inexplicably. Let’s see what happens.”

Ooookay…

Of course, Spotify has stuck with Rogan and his podcast ever since these controversies have come into focus.

Perezcious readers will recall how on Monday, the tech company’s CEO Daniel Elk wrote this (below) in an internal company memo:

“We should have clear lines around content and take action when they are crossed. But canceling voices is a slippery slope. Looking at the issue more broadly, it’s critical thinking and open debate that powers real and necessary progress.”

Yeah… that’s one way to look at it.

