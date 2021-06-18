John Legend Clashes With Michael Costello On Twitter -- And Mike Responds To Chrissy Teigen's New Statement!

Michael Costello fired back at Chrissy Teigen again after she slammed the fashion designer’s allegedly fabricated DMs — and John Legend is not having it!

ICYMI, Costello accused the 35-year-old of online bullying in 2014 after a fake Instagram post went viral alleging him to be a racist. However, a report from Business Insider shed some doubt on the Project Runway alum’s screenshots and pointed out some inconsistencies. Since then, John and Chrissy have spoken out about the claims. The momma of two specifically said she has “no idea what the f**k michael costello is doing,” adding in a statement:

“Chrissy is completely surprised and disappointed by Michael Costello’s recent attack, which includes fictional ‘screenshots’ from 2014 of supposed private messages that Chrissy did not send.”

Related: Chrissy Teigen Wants To Go On TV With Oprah Winfrey To Clear The Air?!

You can read the entire clap back HERE. Now, the 38-year-old creator took to social media a couple of hours later to bash the statements made by the famous couple. In the new post, he actually first praised Legend before stating that Teigen “has hurt good people and done a lot of shady things offline to ruin other people’s careers.” Check out the entire post (below):

Apparently, the singer didn’t appreciate the gesture. Legend then replied in a series of tweets, writing:

“Bruh. Stop. You know you made all this up. Please just stop.” “I’d really love to know who put you up to all this. Why fabricate an entire narrative? Did you want to be in the news this badly? Why fake a set of DMs? Just why?” “Don’t talk to me about my wife as if I haven’t lived with her, married her and raised kids with her. I know who she is and y’all didn’t even do a good job of mimicking her voice in those fake ass DMs. By the way, when are you going to admit they were fake?” “Admit they were fake please”

Tell us how you really feel about the fiasco, John!

And unfortunately, things didn’t end there. Castello also hopped on the ‘gram to further criticize the couple for, he says, “working so hard, so strategically to come out against the DMs she sent me, and to downplay the comments she publicly posted on my Instagram, only proves that she is the same bully she always has been, despite her fake apology to the public.” He continued:

“I’ll say this again. Chrissy Teigen has gone out of her way to close doors to my career by making calls, sending texts, telling colleagues and companies that if I were attached to a project that she would not work with them. I have receipts of emails and confirmations from these individuals and companies.”

The reality star then explained how he wouldn’t be commenting on the matter anymore, saying:

“This will be the last statement I am going to make. This has been like a nightmare, not just for me, but for my family. I apologize to everyone else involved in this messy situation, and I apologize for all the stress and trauma it has caused. Much damage has been done on both sides. Everyone is hurting. It’s is a messy situation for everyone. But I spoke the truth and I have nothing left to say and nothing left in my to keep fighting against her. Moving forward, I am taking a break from social media for my mental health. I hope everyone can respect my privacy, my decision. I won’t be commenting further.”

Wow…

We’ve said it a million times at this point, but this is just so freaking messy! Do you think this will truly be the last we’ll hear from Michael? What are your thoughts on this entire saga? Let us know in the comments (below).

[Image via FayesVision/WENN, Adriana M. Barraza/WENN, & Adriana M. Barraza/WENN]