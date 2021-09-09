John Mulaney's Ex-Wife Anna Marie Tendler Posts BRUTAL New Artwork Following Olivia Munn Pregnancy News

It’s impossible not to feel just awful for Anna Marie Tendler right now.

Just a year ago, she was happily married (or was she?), and within just a few months her beloved hubby John Mulaney was sending her divorce papers and dating Olivia Munn. While they tried to keep their rebound relationship on the QT for the first few months, the couple had something of a coming out party this week when the SNL vet confirmed rumors to pal Seth Meyers that they were, in fact, already having a baby together!

While many are celebrating the happy news for the troubled comic, who had a relapse and went to rehab late last year, we can’t exactly look at this beautiful moment in a vacuum. Somewhere, not being cheered on during a late night talk show appearance, is a woman who was left for a movie star.

Not only that, Mulaney was very clear in both his comedy and interviews that he had no intention of ever having kids while he was married to Anna Marie. Then a couple months with the X-Men Apocalypse alum, and he’s talking about how this woman and this baby saved his life? That’s rough stuff.

Thankfully Anna Marie has a pretty good outlet for her darkest thoughts. If you’ve never checked out her art before, she does photo studies full of raw emotion. And this one is, well… it’s brutal.

We don’t know if the piece was created in response to the latest twist in her divorce story, but the timing of her posting it to her Instagram feed was certainly not a coincidence.

Wow. Sitting opposite an empty chair, with the food still sitting there — showing the suddenness with which he disappeared on her. Harsh. Could the other empty chairs around the table represent the ghosts of all the children they were never going to have? Strong stuff.

And did you catch that title? Dinner In March. When we first learned of their split, inside sources revealed the comedian blindsided her by asking for a divorce in February. The month before. So yeah. Not subtle when you know the score.

Anna Marie has only made one public statement on the split, but it says everything you need to know. Through a rep, she responded to the first reports of the divorce:

“I am heartbroken that John has decided to end our marriage. I wish him support and success as he continues his recovery.”

Clearly not a mutual, “conscious uncoupling” type statement.

This isn’t the first art piece that evokes strong emotions since the split either. See more of her work and let us know what YOU think of all this (below)!

