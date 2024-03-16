John Mulaney Is Olivia Munn’s 'Pillar of Strength' During Breast Cancer Battle

John Mulaney is Olivia Munn‘s biggest supporter during her breast cancer battle.

In case you didn’t hear the sad news, the Magic Mike alum revealed on Wednesday she was diagnosed with breast cancer nearly a year ago, and has been fighting a silent battle in private ever since. In an emotional post on Instagram, the 43-year-old star shared the story of how she went in for some tests to see if she’d be at risk for developing cancer, only to be diagnosed two months later.

See her post (below):

Of course, John expressed his love under the post, mentioning their 2-year-old son Malcolm, as well:

“Thank you for fighting so hard to be here for us. Malc and I adore you. “

But the comedian is doing a lot more than just showing his love for her online! An insider for US Weekly dished on Friday that John has been Olivia’s rock during this whole ordeal:

“John has been a huge pillar of strength for Olivia throughout her health scare. [Malcolm] has given her the courage and strength to keep fighting and overcome this.”

Aww…

We love to hear that she’s got such a wonderful support system while she goes through this. We’re sending so much love and healing her way.

