John Mulaney Sends Love To Olivia Munn After Sharing Breast Cancer Diagnosis

John Mulaney is publicly showing support for his girlfriend Olivia Munn.

On Wednesday, the actress revealed she was diagnosed with breast cancer and underwent four surgeries, including a double mastectomy, last year. The whole thing came on very suddenly after she chose to get more proactive about her health. Her doctor decided to calculate her Breast Cancer Risk Assessment Score, revealing she had the “aggressive” and “fast moving” Luminal B cancer in both breasts.

She’s dealt with the emotional and physical toll of this diagnosis in private for months. But she hasn’t been alone. Her boyfriend has been a huge support — and is continuing to show up for her now that the news has been made public. Under the emotional Instagram post, the comedian (who shares with her 2-year-old son Malcolm) expressed:

“Thank you for fighting so hard to be here for us. Malc and I adore you. “

Very sweet!

John and Olivia have been linked since 2021, and it sounds like this health scare helped them grow closer together. In her post on the ‘gram, the X-Men: Apocalypse alum thanked her boyfriend for his help navigating this cancer journey. She wrote:

“I’m so thankful to John for the nights he spent researching what every operation and medication meant and what side effects and recovery I could expect. For being there before I went into each surgery and being there when I woke up, always placing framed photos of our little boy Malcolm so it would be the first thing I saw when I opened my eyes.”

It’s the little things that matter! We’re so glad she had so much love and support surrounding her in this difficult time! ICYMI, you can read her full reflection on cancer (below):

