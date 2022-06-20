Johnny Depp Gets Support From Disneyland Paris After Amber Heard Verdict!

Well, this is a statement!

In the wake of Johnny Depp surprisingly winning his defamation lawsuit against Amber Heard, he’s gotten a lot of support from stars who apparently weren’t comfortable speaking out before. But Le Mouse House is a big one!

While Disney the company haven’t come out as TeamDepp, it seems one faction has — Disneyland Paris!

Related: Amber Wild Response After Johnny’s Team Complains About Tell-All Interview!

On Saturday night as part of their big fireworks display, the park made a brief but big change, adding a huge image of Depp as Captain Jack Sparrow, projected right onto the face of their castle!

Ch-ch-check it out about 11 seconds in (below)!

CAPTAIN JACK SPARROW SHINING ON THE DISNEYLAND PARIS CASTLE ????‍☠️ pic.twitter.com/PIJvv8oFAU — Elisa (@deppressead) June 18, 2022

It’s just an image, but this is a big deal! It’s a statement! Granted, it’s just in France for l’instant, and their gender politics aren’t always exactly in line with ours. But still. It’s not like they’re putting up pics of James Franco as Oz The Great and Powerful.

Considering Johnny’s rocky relationship with his former employer, this could certainly be seen as an olive branch. At least some folks clearly think he should come home to the Pirates franchise he made such a success.

What do YOU think, Perezcious readers? Is Disney thinking about it? Would Depp be down after confirming in testimony that he believed being let go from the franchise was Disney “trying to cut ties to be safe”?? Let us know your thoughts in the comments (below)!

[Image via MEGA/WENN/Disney+.]