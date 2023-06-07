Johnny Depp 'Proud' Of Daughter Lily-Rose Doing VERY Explicit Show The Idol!

Johnny Depp is a “proud” dad.

The Pirates of the Caribbean star thinks his daughter, Lily-Rose Depp, is “doing something right” following the debut of her highly controversial HBO show, The Idol.

An insider told DailyMail.com Tuesday, “Johnny loves that Lily is carving out a career of her own and challenging herself to take on roles that interest her and test her.”

The source added:

“He loves that she is her own person and becoming her own actress. She isn’t resting her career on his success. He loves that she is such a strong person, especially now that she has gotten some extra attention with her recent role in The Idol. He is proud of her and not lending anything to the extra chatter and drama that the role brings. He believes that she must be doing something right since the role is getting so much attention, and he is proud of her success.”

We get Johnny being proud of his daughter for carving out her own career, but we just hope he didn’t watch the first episode of the show… From her exposed breasts, to masturbating on screen, and being throttled by The Weeknd, there’s just some things a parent doesn’t need to see. LOLz!

If you’ve been keeping up with the drama surrounding the show, you probably know that director Sam Levinson, the creator of Euphoria, has taken a ton of criticism for dialing up the show’s nudity, sex, and violence, with Rolling Stone even going as far as to call it “torture porn.” However, back in March, Lily-Rose came out in defense of Levinson, sharing:

“Sam is, for so many reasons, the best director I have ever worked with.”

She added at the time:

“Never have I felt more supported or respected in a creative space, my input and opinions more valued. Working with Sam is a true collaboration in every way – it matters to him, more than anything, not only what his actors think about the work, but how we feel performing it. He hires people whose work he esteems and has always created an environment in which I felt seen, heard, and appreciated.”

Well, as long as she’s comfortable doing what Sam asks of her on the show, that’s all that really matters.

