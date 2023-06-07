Shannen Doherty Posts Heartbreaking Update Showing 'Fear' Of Undergoing Cancer Treatment

Our hearts are going out to Shannen Doherty.

The Beverly Hills, 90210 alum is opening up about the struggles of her cancer battle. If you didn’t know, she is in the midst of battling stage 4 breast cancer. On Thursday, she shared a heartbreaking video of her receiving radiation therapy after a previous CT scan revealed she had brain metastases — a condition that occurs when cancer cells spread from their original site to the brain, according to the Mayo Clinic. The Charmed alum said:

“January 12, the first round of radiation took place. My fear is obvious. I am extremely claustrophobic, and there was a lot going on in my life.”

Oof. We cannot imagine how scary it must’ve been.

She went on to thank her doctors who have been helping her navigate this health challenge, concluding:

“I am fortunate as I have great doctors like Dr Amin Mirahdi and the amazing techs at Cedar Sinai. But that fear…. The turmoil….. the timing of it all…. This is what cancer can look like.”

In the video, Shannen is seen crying with a mask on her face as she undergoes treatment. Take a look HERE.

This video comes after she posted another throwback video from January showing herself getting fitted for the mask. She was originally diagnosed with breast cancer in March 2015. She underwent a mastectomy, chemo, and radiation before going into remission. Unfortunately, three years later, in February 2020, she announced she was battling breast cancer again. Sadly, it’s only getting more complicated as the cancer spreads.

In 2021, she told fans she was “fighting to stay alive,” saying on Good Morning America:

“I never want to operate [like I’m dying].”

The Heathers lead also explained why she doesn’t like the notion of a “bucket list,” sharing:

“I just want to operate as I don’t have things to check off because I’m going to keep fighting to stay alive.”

Just last month, the actress also opened up about why she feels it is so important to share her journey — even the toughest moments, writing on the ‘gram:

“Is it all pretty? NO but it’s truthful and my hope in sharing is that we all become more educated, more familiar with what cancer looks like. I hope I encourage people to get mammograms, to get regular checkups, to cut thru the fear and face whatever might be in front of you.”

The 52-year-old has received a ton of support from friends and fans online. We hope she’s feeling the love. Not only is she battling this disease, but she’s also in the midst of a divorce from her husband of 11 years, Kurt Iswarienko, so it’s undoubtedly a difficult time for her!

