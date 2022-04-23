Johnny Depp vs Amber Heard: BOTH LOSE! | Perez Hilton

This Johnny Depp and Amber Heard legal mess is so toxic. Not just for them – but for us too! Are U rooting for either of them? This and much more on our latest podcast! CLICK HERE to watch this episode of The Perez Hilton Podcast with Chris Booker!

Or CLICK HERE to listen to the audio version at PerezPodcast.com

Thankfully Johnny Depp is drug free these days, he claims. He should try our CBD gummies. They have no THC in them and they really work! Check them out at MyTrue10.com