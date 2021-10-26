JoJo Siwa Gushes About DWTS Partner Making Her 'Happy' Amid Breakup & Jealousy Rumors

JoJo Siwa is opening up about her ever closer relationship with Dancing With The Stars partner Jenna Johnson!

The duo, who have been making history on the competition series as the first same-sex dance couple, have become the best of friends in their short time together, leaving many to wonder if the 27-year-old is the reason the Nickelodeon star and her girlfriend Kylie Prew reportedly split.

As fans have been noticing, Kylie, a high school student from Florida whom the media personality met while on a cruise and dated for less than a year, has been MIA. From suddenly not showing up to support the 18-year-old at live DWTS tapings to vanishing from the performer’s social media out of nowhere, reports that Kylie grew jealous of JoJo and Jenna’s bond poured more fuel on the fire.

So, what does Siwa have to say for herself???

She’s not confirming or denying the breakup rumors yet, but she’s making it VERY clear where she stands with Johnson. During a post-show press conference on Monday night, the Dance Moms alum gushed about her relationship with the ballroom dancer, sharing via Page Six:

“She has become my older sister and guided me through so many things. I think one thing specifically that she’s guided me through is finding happiness with myself.”

The compliments only continued as the Boomerang singer explained:

“One thing that she’s done for me is made me happy with being me. That’s something that my mom actually said to me yesterday. She said, ‘I just love that you have Jenna in your life, as your friend, as your big sister because she just isn’t trying to change you. She just wants you to be you and be happy and be so secure of you.’ It’s something that I’m forever grateful for.”

Aww! That’s seriously so cute. It’s great for a young star to have the support of older people in the spotlight to guide her into adulthood, but, c’mon, knowing that there might have been some jealous feelings in the mix, it’s hard to read that statement and not wonder how Kylie must be feeling now! Especially since JoJo’s relationship with “big sister” Jenna has only gotten more serious!

We mean, The J Team lead even dressed up as her partner — brown hair and engagement ring included — for a Halloween-themed pre-taped segment that aired on Monday (above). Yeah, clearly these new feelings (platonic or not) are STRONG.

For what it’s worth, their bond seems to be doing them a favor on the dance floor. The girls earned their second perfect score in a row for a jazz routine inspired by the movie It. It was creepy as hell — check it out (below)!

Dressed as Pennywise, JoJo beamed afterward:

“I’m literally on the moon right now. I’m so happy.”

Jenna, who is married to co-star Val Chmerkovskiy FYI, added:

“This is a moment I want to remember forever.”

Even the Siwa family approves of Jenna 100%. Parents Tom and Jessalynn and her older brother Jayden all showed up to the rehearsal studio to meet the So You Think You Can Dance alum last week and were captured on film welcoming Jenna to the fam. On their support, JoJo reflected:

“They honestly gave a lot of support, a lot of love, and a lot of encouragement. It made us do better when they were there.”

Good to see JoJo’s got the support of her close circle, especially if things are as emotionally difficult as her Instagram posts and sources allude! As we said, an insider told The Sun on the teenager’s dramatic breakup:

“They split. Kylie became jealous of the relationship JoJo has fostered with Jenna. JoJo is a mess.”

Her sparkly exterior hasn’t dimmed, though. Johnson admitted to Page Six that Siwa’s “infectious” energy has been rubbing off on her! Equally inspired by the actress, the choreographer admitted:

“JoJo’s told me that since she was little, she’s just always been really open, to everything. For me, that’s been a big lesson because I think sometimes I can be a little bit judgmental or a little bit hesitant.”

While Jenna is teaching her apprentice all about happiness, JoJo is teaching her to be more open-minded, she added:

“To see her just be so accepting and loving of anyone, anything, whatever you believe, whoever you want to love, whoever you want to dance with, has been so awesome and really inspiring. I hope to have that new sort of outlook on life moving forward.”

This connection is definitely stronger than your typical celebrity and pro dancer bond, that’s for sure. But so far, it seems to be strictly in the friend zone. Thoughts?? Sound OFF in the comments (below)!

