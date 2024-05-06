JoJo Siwa Reacts To Chloe Fineman’s Impression Of Her On Saturday Night Live!!

Does this bad girl BITE??

Pshh, definitely not — it’s JoJo Siwa after all! The former Dance Moms star finally reacted to Chloe Fineman‘s epic Saturday Night Live impression!

If you missed the JoJo dupe on Weekend Update, here’s the clip:

Amazing!!

JoJo took to her Instagram Story on Sunday to share her thoughts. The Karma artist explained:

“ICONIC. I literally don’t know what to say this is f**king crazy. 3 and a half minute skit on SNL.”

At least she’s got a good attitude about it?

Thoughts on all this, Perezcious readers?? SOUND OFF in the comments!!

[Image via JoJo Siwa/YouTube/NBC]