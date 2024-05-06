Got A Tip?

JoJo Siwa Reacts To Chloe Fineman’s Impression Of Her On Saturday Night Live!!

Jojo siwa reacts to karma parody on SNL weekend update

Does this bad girl BITE??

Pshh, definitely not — it’s JoJo Siwa after all! The former Dance Moms star finally reacted to Chloe Fineman‘s epic Saturday Night Live impression!

If you missed the JoJo dupe on Weekend Update, here’s the clip:

Amazing!!

JoJo took to her Instagram Story on Sunday to share her thoughts. The Karma artist explained:

“ICONIC. I literally don’t know what to say this is f**king crazy. 3 and a half minute skit on SNL.”

JoJo Siwa instagram story reacting to SNL parody
(c) JoJo Siwa/Instagram

At least she’s got a good attitude about it?

Thoughts on all this, Perezcious readers?? SOUND OFF in the comments!!

[Image via JoJo Siwa/YouTube/NBC]

May 06, 2024 07:30am PDT

