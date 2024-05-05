Dua Lipa Hosts SNL With Boosts From Jerry Seinfeld & Troye Sivan As Show BLASTS JoJo Siwa’s Rebrand!

Saturday Night Live had a lot to say this week… And Dua Lipa didn’t miss the opportunity to poke fun at some of the viral memes directed at her!

On Saturday night, the Dance the Night songstress took the Studio 8H stage for double duty as both host AND musical guest! But don’t worry — she didn’t take herself too seriously! During her opening monologue, the 28-year-old introduced herself before leaning into the viral “Dula Peep” meme. She said:

“My name is Dua Lipa, or as some people call me, Dula Peep.”

HA! Wendy Williams first branded Dua with the nickname when she mispronounced her name years ago and ever since, it’s had a hold on netizens. It’s good to see her having fun with it!

She also poked fun at the running joke that she’s ALWAYS on vacation:

“There’s people online who say ‘Dua Lipa is always on vacation,’ which is totally wrong, because I’m British, so we call it a holiday.”

LOLz! Well, she is a pop star in her 20s!

FINALLY, she addressed a viral clip of her dance moves from early on in her career in which fans claimed she gave “nothing.” She joked:

“There’s people who called my dancing lazy and said, ‘Go, girl, give us nothing.’ But I didn’t give you nothing — I gave you the greatest meme of all time.”

She went on, “So tonight I promise you, I am going to give you everything!”

Watch her full monologue (below):

Later on in the episode, Jerry Seinfeld appeared for a surprise cameo in a skit about “A man who did too much press.” Ha! Watch (below):

The show also DRAGGED JoJo Siwa’a recent “good girl gone bad persona,” which she debuted with the release of her single Karma. SNL star Chloe Fineman posed the 20-year-old in the famous Karma getup, joking:

“I look like if a figure skater joined a street gang.”

Watch (below):

Yikes! That was a pretty harsh parody! We hope JoJo doesn’t take things too personally.

Dua also performed two songs from her new album Radical Optimism, including Illusion and Happy For You — the former of which Troye Sivan gave her a surprise introduction for! See (below):

The choreography!! She really DID give us everything!

Watch the rest of the show’s highlights (below):

Thoughts on this week’s episode, Perezcious readers?? Sound OFF in the comments!

[Images via NBC/Peacock]