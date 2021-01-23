JoJo Siwa Posts New Video About Coming Out: 'I'm The Happiest That I've Ever Been'

After days of speculation by everybody in the entertainment world, JoJo Siwa wants you to know one thing: she’s SO happy right now!

The 17-year-old pop culture star and online personality posted a brand new video via Instagram Live on Saturday afternoon. In it, she opened up a bit about her sexuality, her speculated coming out that has been dominating headlines, and her future orientation and happiness. And she sounds SO content and excited!

In her video, the former Dance Moms star seemed happy, relieved, and very satisfied with where she’s at in life right now — and she seemed to confirm all that with “Happy girl” caption, too!

In part, she said (below):

“Now that the world gets to see this side of my life, it makes me really, really happy. I’ve been happy in this land for a minute now. No matter who you love, that it’s OK and it’s awesome and that the world is there for you” while acknowledging the stigma of being ‘different.'”

And while she’s been very open about everything of late, the star wasn’t too keen on putting labels on anything quite yet.

In fact, she addressed that directly, saying (below):

“Someone asked ‘What label are you?’ I have thought about this and the reason why I am not ready to say this answer is because I don’t really know… I think humans are awesome, I think humans are really incredible people, and I want to share everything with the world, but I also want to keep things in my life private until they’re ready to be public … I think my whole life, because my whole life, I liked people but I’d never had fallen in love before, but I always believed that my person was just going to be my person. And if that person happened to be a boy, great, and if that person happened to be a girl, great.”

Love it!

And when a fan in the live comments asked how long she’d been a part of the community, JoJo answered honestly: she didn’t really know!

She explained that thought more, adding (below):

“People as teenagers break up, you have a boyfriend or you have a girlfriend when you’re 6 years old and you break up with them, you’re not with them for forever. I was a teenager, I still am a teenager but I think I’m pretty happy now. I’m pretty good now.”

Amen to that!!

You can watch the entire 15-minute-long video here, BTW:

Thoughts, Perezcious readers?!

SO happy to see how happy she is with her life right now!

Such a lift for our spirits to see JoJo truly living her best life! It’s an inspiration to others, for sure!

Get it, girl!!!

[Image via WENN/Instar]