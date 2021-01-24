Abby Lee Miller Shares Message Of Support For JoJo Siwa After Coming Out

The love continues to roll in for JoJo Siwa after she came out as a member of the LGBTQ+ community this past week, and the latest person to voice their support is none other than her former Dance Moms instructor Abby Lee Miller!

On Saturday, the 55-year-old reality star took to Instagram to post a series of throwback photos that included several images of her and the 17-year-old together. In the heartfelt post, she wrote:

“I always knew the world would be a more colorful, positive, sparkly place with a kind, loving, dazzling triple threat like you in it – a shining example for the kids out there to live their BEST lives each and every day.”

The founder of Abby Lee Dance Company also added:

“*You put your heart on the platter! (If you know you know) Love you kiddo!!!Keep making me proud,” Abby wrote along with a rainbow emoji before including the hashtags, “#aldcalways #ALDC #abbyleedancecompany #losangeles #aldcla #LA #pittsburgh #aldcpgh #PA #jojo #jojosiwa #loveyou.”

Awww, so sweet!!

Of course, JoJo promptly reposted her friend’s touching tribute on her Instagram Story.

The television personality’s tribute came a few hours after the Boomerang artist shared a video of her Insta Live chat in which she thanked her fans for their “endless amount of love and support” over the past couple of days. In the chat, one person asked,

“How long have you been a part of the [LGBTQ+] community? How long have you been whatever you are?”

To which the The Masked Singer alum replied:

“I don’t know. I think my whole life. Because my whole life, I’ve really really been, I just liked people, but I have never fallen in love before. But I always believed that my person was just going to be my person. If that person happened to be a boy, great! And if that person happened to be a girl, great! I think I’m just really happy. I think in life you know when you meet your person, I really do.”

She continued, confessing:

“I have never, ever, ever been this happy before and it feels really awesome, and now that the world gets to see this side of my life, it makes me really, really happy.”

Really?! LOLZ, we’re just kidding, girl! We’re so incredibly glad you’re happy! We truly love to see it!

When the singer was asked about her “label,” she explained that:

“I have thought about this, and the reason I am not ready to say this answer is because I don’t really know this answer.”

Not a problem!

Take all the time and space you need! Ch-ch-check out the full video (below):

A couple of days ago, the teen sensation made headlines when she posted a TikTok video lip syncing Lady Gaga’s smash hit Born This Way. At the time, many of her followers speculated that she was coming out. Then, on January 22, the performer confirmed the rumors with an Insta post of herself wearing a T-shirt that read, “Best. Gay. Cousin. Ever.” She wrote in the caption:

“My cousin got me a new shirt.”

Thankfully, JoJo has received a ton of supportive messages from fans and other celebs on her social media pages, with minimal hate being thrown her way.

Let’s keep it that way, please!

