Jon Gosselin Has ‘Never Been Abusive’, Says Teen Daughter Hannah In New Statement!

Jon Gosselin’s daughter is coming to his defense!

As we reported, the Jon & Kate Plus 8 alum has been denying allegations that he beat up his 16-year-old son Collin Gosselin in an altercation that took place earlier this month. Police were called, a Child & Youth Services (CYS) investigation occurred, and Kate Gosselin came out of the woodwork to call her ex a “violent and abusive person.”

But there’s at least one person in Jon’s corner the whole time: his daughter, Hannah Gosselin, who vehemently denied Collin’s abuse claims in a statement to DailyMail.com. The teen, who witnessed the incident during which Collin accused Jon of abuse, told the outlet:

“My dad has been there for me and Collin no matter what. He’s been a very loving and supportive dad throughout everything. Collin is facing many difficult issues and my dad is doing everything in his power to help him. My dad loves us and has never been abusive to us in any way.”

Hannah also confirmed to the publication that she told investigators her dad never hit Collin.

Her statement echoes Jon’s claims that he never attacked his son — who is apparently dealing with behavioral issues — but merely “restrained” Collin after the teen threw a tantrum following an argument with Hannah. The 43-year-old previously shared:

“I really didn’t want to have to come out and talk about this for Collin’s sake, but when Kate is in the media attacking me, calling me a child abuser, I have to defend myself. I love my son and I would never hurt him… I didn’t punch or kick him, I restrained him, which he obviously wasn’t happy about. He’s 16, he’s a 16-year-old boy. I restrained him and then I backed away, because you never want to restrain your kids, it’s the most heart-wrenching thing you ever have to do.”

He added of the reports that the CYS investigation into the incident was ongoing:

“The article was wrong, it said there was an ongoing investigation which there isn’t and they only took Collin’s words from the police report. Kate was fueling it, sticking the boot in… She hasn’t seen Collin in five years and now she’s going to try to come out as the caring mother when in fact the reason Collin is struggling with mental illness is because she abused him. He has PTSD because of her. So I’m not going to sit back and not defend myself or my family.”

Again, it appears Hannah’s statement lines up with Jon’s. Moreover, it’s been reported that CYS shelved the case 24 hours after looking into it. Berks County D.A. John Adams even told People previously:

“No charges or citations were filed as a result of that incident. We are not investigating at this point.”

So hopefully the case really is closed here… though we have a feeling Kate still thinks otherwise.

What do U think about Hannah’s statement, Perezcious readers?

