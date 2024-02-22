Zendaya Gushes Over Tom Holland's 'Beautiful Charisma' In Rare Comment About Relationship!

What’s cuter than Zendaya promoting her new movie while playing with puppies?? Zendaya promoting her new movie, playing with puppies, AND gushing about Tom Holland!

During the latest puppy interview with BuzzFeed on Wednesday, the 27-year-old had one thing and one thing only on her mind: her man! The Dune: Part 2 star was asked who from the upcoming blockbuster’s cast has the most “rizz” — which is youth culture’s shortened term for charisma — and her answer was SO adorable!

First, she playfully quipped, “Me. Hello?” HA! You’re so right, Zendaya. But she went on with SUCH a cute response:

“Everybody’s kind of got their own. I think someone who has beautiful charisma, not on the Dune cast, but I personally, [it] worked for me, is Mr. Tom Holland.”

Awww!!

She continued:

“I’m more shy and, like, kind of quiet, so it takes a little bit more to, like, pull me out of my shell. But he’s great at just, like, talking to people and getting to know people, and, like, you see him on talk shows and stuff like that. He’s just naturally very good at that, whereas for me, I definitely had to, like, pull it out of me a little bit. He’s got the natural gift.”

That is SO sweet! He’s clearly always on her mind! Watch the full clip (below):

On X (Twitter), fans loved how she took the opportunity to praise the Spider-Man star — even though she wasn’t directly asked about him. See some of the best reactions (below):

Zendaya said fuck what y’all talking about let’s talk about my man pic.twitter.com/e5L7bHL5sk — fragrance and foolishness (@Brieyonce) February 22, 2024

interviewer: who has the most rizz on the dune cast? zendaya: pic.twitter.com/f6CgqKIZ08 — zendayacollective (@dayacollective) February 22, 2024

Zendaya said fuck who has the best rizz on the cast, her man has the best rizz PERIOD ! https://t.co/QIhvq8e5IP pic.twitter.com/xQXPDdgCCZ — mckayla (@coreyinda_) February 22, 2024

zendaya saying tom's rizz works for her SISTER IS DOWN BADDDDD pic.twitter.com/Mkt4xvsCCI — rose???????????? (@missdayaholland) February 22, 2024

It’s funny, because just last summer Tom did an interview with BuzzFeed where he said he has NO rizz — until someone actually falls in love with him! THEN it works! LOLz!

tom holland saying he has limited/no rizz and yet here is zendaya proving that his long game rizz has a maximum effect cos he is in a relationship with THE celebrity of our generation and she is still so incredibly down bad for him https://t.co/gRhkMDvERi pic.twitter.com/l8Rkw0t5D3 — lilac lieutenant ⁷ dopamine (@jiminfacecard) February 22, 2024

That is SO cute, right?? Let us know what you think in the comments!

