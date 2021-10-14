Jonah Hill Asks Fans To Stop Commenting 'Good Or Bad' Things About His Body

Jonah Hill has one request: stop talking about his body!

The 21 Jump Street lead took to Instagram on Wednesday to set some important boundaries between himself and followers on social media. The 37-year-old uploaded a short but informative text post about why compliments and opinions on his physique aren’t “helpful,” sharing:

“I know you mean well but I kindly ask that you not comment on my body good or bad. I want to politely let you know it’s not helpful and doesn’t feel good. Much respect.”

Wow! Such a cool thing to ask and an important reminder to all social media users. Even the most well-meaning comment could negatively impact someone, especially because you never know what internal battles people may be struggling with. It’s so much better to focus on other aspects of uploads — and there are thousands of ways to send a compliment without judging someone’s bod!

It’s great to have such a public figure speak out on this issue. See Jonah’s full message (below)!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jonah Hill (@jonahhill)

Many A-listers were quick to applaud the Superbad star for his candidness, including Saturday Night Live’s Aidy Bryant, who noted the request by chiming in with a check mark emoji. SZA also responded:

“Absolutely Love you. Thank you!!”

Lots of fans were very supportive as well, expressing:

“So much respect for you writing this Jonah. Nobody has any right to comment on your body, it is sacred to you and let’s focus on your absolutely incredible acting and projects that you are doing constantly.” “I cannot believe you even need to say this still” “This is good advice for everyone!”

One celeb didn’t seem to get the memo, though. Sharon Stone not-so-subtly ignored Jonah’s request by commenting on his body! Seriously?! She wrote:

“Can I say you look good cuz u do “

Uh… read the room, Sharon! Or, even better, read the post! He asked for NO comments on his body — good or bad. The Basic Instinct actress may not be intending to cast an opinion on her friend’s appearance, but it’s hard to read a general comment like that and not assume it has to do with looks. Hopefully she can make note for the future.

This isn’t even the first time Hill has stood up for body positivity and we doubt it will be the last (especially with responses like Stone’s). Back in February, the filmmaker slammed tabloids for publishing a shirtless photo of him enjoying a beach day, writing to the ‘gram:

“I don’t think I ever took my shirt off in a pool until I was in my mid-30s even in front of family and friends. Probably would have happened sooner if my childhood insecurities weren’t exacerbated by years of public mockery about my body by press and interviewers. So the idea that the media tries to play me by stalking me while surfing and printing photos like this and it can’t phase me anymore is dope.”

While he praised the fact he can “finally love and accept” himself, this acceptance is an ongoing journey. We appreciate that he’s still sticking up for his mental health and body image by attempting to shut down unwanted feedback! Thoughts, Perezcious readers?! Let us know in the comments (below)!

