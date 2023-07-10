Jonah Hill Selling 'Complete Unrelenting Control' Merch Amid Ex's Emotional Abuse Claims!

Leave it to Jonah Hill to seemingly make a joke out of a serious situation that bubbled up over the weekend??

The 39-year-old actor has been the subject of a series of salacious headlines in the last few days after ex-girlfriend Sarah Brady accused him of emotional abuse and manipulation during their relationship together.

Brady, who is a surfer and law school student, dated the Wolf Of Wall Street actor for summer 2021 until early 2022. She claimed he would “gaslight” and “manipulate” her in multiple ways during their time together. That allegedly included forcing her to turn down jobs with surfwear and swimwear companies, control who she was spending time with, and delete what the actor allegedly felt were inappropriate pictures of herself from social media.

Well now, amid those allegations of his supposed control over Brady during their ill-fated relationship, the Moneyball actor is sending a message — with merch.

Over the weekend, Hill’s streetwear brand Meaningful Existence showed off a line of hoodies, hats, shirts, totes, and more products with the phrase “Complete Unrelenting Control” emblazoned across them. So, while Hill has publicly kept quiet about Brady’s accusations thus far, this would seem to be its own kind of response, no?

Per the fashion brand’s own website (HERE), the apparel for sale includes a $30 hip bag, clothes, and “foot hugger” socks. All this “Complete Unrelenting Control” merch joins other tongue-in-cheek products brought to the world by Hill, including a “Smells Like Wealth” coffee cup that had previously been offered.

Hill launched the line earlier this year as a sarcastic response to the variety of wellness and lifestyle personalities who have been pushing overly-expensive merch onto their followers. The gimmick centered in Meaningful Existence is Hill’s alter-ego, known as Prophet Ezekiel Profit.

Back in April, the Superbad alum showed up at a Los Angeles Lakers game dressed as the fake cult-like character Profit in the brand’s swag. He was there with Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum Lisa Rinna, who was also head-to-toe in Meaningful Existence gear.

Naturally, that bizarre court side basketball appearance drew some attention. In a subsequent interview with Complex about the merch line, Hill — who was in character as Profit for the chat — explained:

“[The] main slogan of Meaningful Existence is, ‘the more you pay, the happier you get.’ For starters, you can attain meaning by buying. I believe that accumulating material possessions is the key to achieving true happiness.”

So, clearly the brand is a joke. And from the perspective of all the merch lines that have popped up over the years, it’s honestly a pretty good bit. Nothing wrong with poking a little fun at that influencer industry!

But as far as the controversy surrounding Brady is concerned, well, this is a different story. To put up “Complete Unrelenting Control” products after being accused of, well, complete unrelenting control in a real-world situation is not a great look.

What do U make of the controversial new merchandise, Perezcious readers? Is it just Hill using Prophet Ezekiel Profit to make a little money off the controversy?! Or is it more shameful and damaging than that?

Sound OFF with your takes down in the comments (below)…

